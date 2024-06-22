Washougal to host Military Appreciation Race in Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. and Washougal MX Park will team up in Round 8 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 25 of SuperMotocross, for a “Military Appreciation Race.” The race is scheduled for July 20, 2024.

Both active and retired members of the military will be celebrated.

As part of the celebration, a full gate of 40 service members will take a commemorative veteran’s lap before the racing program begins, with a flyover by an F15 jet and a Blackhawk helicopter overhead.

“When we decided to host a Military Appreciation event for the 2024 season, we wanted to select not only one of our most decorated events, but also an event organizer that has shown a passion for our service members,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing in a release. “Ryan Huffman [owner of MX Motorsports park] and the Huffman family have cultivated an incredible relationship with members of our military that now spans decades. It has been a foundational component of everything they do year-round at Washougal, not just the National, and made them an obvious choice to provide this opportunity. We can’t wait to see it all come to fruition.”

In conjunction with the Veteran MX Foundation, a joint lifestyle enrichment and recovery solution for service members in the industry and beyond, many of the bikes in the field will have special liveries dedicated to the military.

“Veteran MX Foundation is grateful for its relationship with Washougal MX Park,” said Bobbie Casteel, Board Member, Veteran MX Foundation. “The support and friendship they share with the Foundation’s members, active military, and veterans across the Northwest is making a difference in our community. The Huffman’s and their extended Washougal MX family provide a special place for our members where they feel appreciated and encouraged. This year’s Military Appreciation Race provides us with a shared opportunity to lift up our military men and women, increase awareness of the challenges they face, and raise funding so the Foundation can best serve its members and fulfill its mission so that others may ride.”

More Motorcycle Racing News

Max Anstie released from Firepower Honda | signs with Star Yamaha

Austin Forkner has brain surgery

Jorge Prado crashes in Italian GP

450 Results from High Point | 250 results

Jett Lawrence wins both High Point motos

Malcolm Stewart climbs in Motocross

Carson Mumford joins Firepower Honda

High Point betting odds: Lawrence, Deegan favored

5 Things to Watch for in High Point

