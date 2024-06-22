 Skip navigation
Philadelphia Phillies' LHP Cristopher Sanchez
Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies agree to four-year deal for 2025-28
GOLF: JUN 22 PGA Travelers Championship
Jordan Spieth didn’t card 59, but he did earn piece of PGA Tour history Saturday at Travelers
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
NBC Sports, IMSA announce multiyear extension with an increase of network coverage

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_weathertechqual_240622.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Six Hours of the Glen qualifying
nbc_imsa_esses120hl_240622.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
oly24_dvmp_trials_tyleralldives_240622.jpg
Tyler’s 10m platform final dives from U.S. Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washougal to host Military Appreciation Race in Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 22, 2024 04:51 PM

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. and Washougal MX Park will team up in Round 8 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 25 of SuperMotocross, for a “Military Appreciation Race.” The race is scheduled for July 20, 2024.

Both active and retired members of the military will be celebrated.

As part of the celebration, a full gate of 40 service members will take a commemorative veteran’s lap before the racing program begins, with a flyover by an F15 jet and a Blackhawk helicopter overhead.

“When we decided to host a Military Appreciation event for the 2024 season, we wanted to select not only one of our most decorated events, but also an event organizer that has shown a passion for our service members,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing in a release. “Ryan Huffman [owner of MX Motorsports park] and the Huffman family have cultivated an incredible relationship with members of our military that now spans decades. It has been a foundational component of everything they do year-round at Washougal, not just the National, and made them an obvious choice to provide this opportunity. We can’t wait to see it all come to fruition.”

In conjunction with the Veteran MX Foundation, a joint lifestyle enrichment and recovery solution for service members in the industry and beyond, many of the bikes in the field will have special liveries dedicated to the military.

“Veteran MX Foundation is grateful for its relationship with Washougal MX Park,” said Bobbie Casteel, Board Member, Veteran MX Foundation. “The support and friendship they share with the Foundation’s members, active military, and veterans across the Northwest is making a difference in our community. The Huffman’s and their extended Washougal MX family provide a special place for our members where they feel appreciated and encouraged. This year’s Military Appreciation Race provides us with a shared opportunity to lift up our military men and women, increase awareness of the challenges they face, and raise funding so the Foundation can best serve its members and fulfill its mission so that others may ride.”

