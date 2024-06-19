 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch this weekend at New Hampshire
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau disappointed by Olympic omission but understood ‘the decisions I made’
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmwithdraws_v2_240611.jpg
Jon Rahm returns at LIV Nashville after missing U.S. Open with foot injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_golf_brookehendersonpresser_240619.jpg
Henderson prioritizing fairway at KPMG Women’s PGA
nbc_golf_nellykordapresser_240619.jpg
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch this weekend at New Hampshire
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau disappointed by Olympic omission but understood ‘the decisions I made’
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmwithdraws_v2_240611.jpg
Jon Rahm returns at LIV Nashville after missing U.S. Open with foot injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_golf_brookehendersonpresser_240619.jpg
Henderson prioritizing fairway at KPMG Women’s PGA
nbc_golf_nellykordapresser_240619.jpg
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

One day after Firepower Honda release, Max Anstie announces Star Racing Yamaha deal

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 19, 2024 04:31 PM

One day after announcing he secured a release from Firepower Honda, Max Anstie and Star Racing Yamaha announced he will rejoin that team for the remainder of the 2024 SuperMotocross season. Anstie debuted with Star in 2010.

Anstie’s role with the team will begin next week in Round 5 of the Pro Motocross Championship at Southwick in the 250 division.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Star Racing Yamaha team,” Anstie said in an Instagram post. “Looking forward to getting this thing going and racing at Southwick in a couple of weeks and the remainder of AMA outdoor championship and SMX [SuperMotocross].”

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
The mutual agreement to part ways opens the door for Max Anstie to join a new team and compete in Pro Motocross this year.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Rumored since the end of the Supercross season, Anstie has signed a multi-year deal with the team.

“We’re happy to have Max join the team and make his debut with us next weekend at Southwick,” said Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler in a release. “We feel he’s a championship contender and will be a great addition to our program. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do aboard our YZ250Fs the rest of this season and beyond.”

Anstie last raced in the outdoor season in 2022 when he made three starts on a 450 with Firepower Honda. His best overall finish that season was sixth at Southwick.

“This marks a new chapter in my career and one that I’m motivated to take full advantage of,” Anstie said. “I’ve got unfinished business in the United States, especially in Pro Motocross, and I know that Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will help me tick those boxes. From Southwick on, we’ll start taking steps to understand the YZ250F to make a title run in 2025. I’ve never felt more ready.”

Anstie has not raced a 250 in outdoor competition since his debut season in 2010.

On the strength of one victory, two podiums, and six top-10s in nine 250 Supercross East races, Anstie is comfortably inside the top 20 in SuperMotocross points. He is ranked 15th, 23 points ahead of Anthony Bourdon, who has not scored any points this season in Motocross. In 27th, Joey Savatgy is the highest-ranked rider actively competing in Motocross and is 47 points behind Anstie.

Anstie skip steps
Max Anstie: ‘You can’t skip steps’ in Supercross
Max Anstie had a successful career in the 450 class in MXGP, but after making a return to the United States, he realized the most successful option was to ride in the 250 class for 2023.

More SuperMotocross News

Max Anstie secures release from Firepower Honda
Austin Forkner has brain surgery
Jorge Prado crashes in Italian GP
450 Results from High Point | 250 results
Jett Lawrence wins both High Point motos
Malcolm Stewart climbs in Motocross
Carson Mumford joins Firepower Honda
High Point betting odds: Lawrence, Deegan favored
5 Things to Watch for in High Point
Jett Lawrence responds with Thunder Valley win