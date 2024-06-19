One day after Firepower Honda release, Max Anstie announces Star Racing Yamaha deal

One day after announcing he secured a release from Firepower Honda, Max Anstie and Star Racing Yamaha announced he will rejoin that team for the remainder of the 2024 SuperMotocross season. Anstie debuted with Star in 2010.

Anstie’s role with the team will begin next week in Round 5 of the Pro Motocross Championship at Southwick in the 250 division.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Star Racing Yamaha team,” Anstie said in an Instagram post. “Looking forward to getting this thing going and racing at Southwick in a couple of weeks and the remainder of AMA outdoor championship and SMX [SuperMotocross].”

Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda The mutual agreement to part ways opens the door for Max Anstie to join a new team and compete in Pro Motocross this year.

Rumored since the end of the Supercross season, Anstie has signed a multi-year deal with the team.

“We’re happy to have Max join the team and make his debut with us next weekend at Southwick,” said Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler in a release. “We feel he’s a championship contender and will be a great addition to our program. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do aboard our YZ250Fs the rest of this season and beyond.”

Anstie last raced in the outdoor season in 2022 when he made three starts on a 450 with Firepower Honda. His best overall finish that season was sixth at Southwick.

“This marks a new chapter in my career and one that I’m motivated to take full advantage of,” Anstie said. “I’ve got unfinished business in the United States, especially in Pro Motocross, and I know that Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will help me tick those boxes. From Southwick on, we’ll start taking steps to understand the YZ250F to make a title run in 2025. I’ve never felt more ready.”

Anstie has not raced a 250 in outdoor competition since his debut season in 2010.

On the strength of one victory, two podiums, and six top-10s in nine 250 Supercross East races, Anstie is comfortably inside the top 20 in SuperMotocross points. He is ranked 15th, 23 points ahead of Anthony Bourdon, who has not scored any points this season in Motocross. In 27th, Joey Savatgy is the highest-ranked rider actively competing in Motocross and is 47 points behind Anstie.

Max Anstie: ‘You can’t skip steps’ in Supercross Max Anstie had a successful career in the 450 class in MXGP, but after making a return to the United States, he realized the most successful option was to ride in the 250 class for 2023.

More SuperMotocross News

Max Anstie secures release from Firepower Honda

Austin Forkner has brain surgery

Jorge Prado crashes in Italian GP

450 Results from High Point | 250 results

Jett Lawrence wins both High Point motos

Malcolm Stewart climbs in Motocross

Carson Mumford joins Firepower Honda

High Point betting odds: Lawrence, Deegan favored

5 Things to Watch for in High Point

Jett Lawrence responds with Thunder Valley win

