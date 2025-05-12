 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vlad Dyakonov.webp
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Kavian Bryant.webp
Four-Star Quarterback Kavian Bryant Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Jalen Brewster.webp
Jalen Brewster Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

Bridgesroto.jpg
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
nbc_roto_okcdenver_250512.jpg
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
nbc_roto_pacerscleveland_250512.jpg
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vlad Dyakonov.webp
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Kavian Bryant.webp
Four-Star Quarterback Kavian Bryant Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Jalen Brewster.webp
Jalen Brewster Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

Bridgesroto.jpg
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
nbc_roto_okcdenver_250512.jpg
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
nbc_roto_pacerscleveland_250512.jpg
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

London removed from 2025 World Supercross schedule

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 12, 2025 11:30 AM

London has been removed from the 2025 World Supercross calendar due to London Stadium’s inability to “meet key requirements necessary to stage the event,” according to the sanctioning body.

This would have been the third running of the British GP, following Cardiff, Wales in 2022 and Birmingham in 2023. The British GP was not on the schedule in 2024.

WSX 2025 Eli Tomac confetti celebration.jpg
Australia’s Gold Coast added to the 2025 World Supercross schedule
Perth, Australia, joins London, Buenos Aries, and Cape Town on the World Supercross calendar.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

“Missing out on London this year is a real blow,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross, in a news release. “The UK fans have been nothing short of exceptional, and we know how much anticipation there was around the event. We exhausted every option to make it work, but ultimately, circumstances outside our control at the stadium made it impossible to deliver the event.

“That said, we’re incredibly excited about announcing the full calendar and what’s ahead. The 2025 season is set to be our biggest yet. With world-class venues and passionate fanbases lined up around the globe, we’re taking another bold step in our journey as we continue to grow the championship on a global scale.”

With the elimination of London, the 2025 World Supercross Championship now has three rounds announced in Argentina, South Africa, and Australia.

When Australia’s Gold Coast was announced, World Supercross reported that the full schedule had yet to be announced, so additional rounds may be forthcoming.