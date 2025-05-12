London removed from 2025 World Supercross schedule

London has been removed from the 2025 World Supercross calendar due to London Stadium’s inability to “meet key requirements necessary to stage the event,” according to the sanctioning body.

This would have been the third running of the British GP, following Cardiff, Wales in 2022 and Birmingham in 2023. The British GP was not on the schedule in 2024.

“Missing out on London this year is a real blow,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross, in a news release. “The UK fans have been nothing short of exceptional, and we know how much anticipation there was around the event. We exhausted every option to make it work, but ultimately, circumstances outside our control at the stadium made it impossible to deliver the event.

“That said, we’re incredibly excited about announcing the full calendar and what’s ahead. The 2025 season is set to be our biggest yet. With world-class venues and passionate fanbases lined up around the globe, we’re taking another bold step in our journey as we continue to grow the championship on a global scale.”

With the elimination of London, the 2025 World Supercross Championship now has three rounds announced in Argentina, South Africa, and Australia.

When Australia’s Gold Coast was announced, World Supercross reported that the full schedule had yet to be announced, so additional rounds may be forthcoming.

