Australia’s Gold Coast added to the 2025 World Supercross schedule

The World Supercross Championship has added Robina on Australia’s Gold Coast to the 2025 calendar, joining London, Buenos Aries, and Cape Town. The full schedule has not yet been released, but the four venues already announced exceed those in 2024. Last year, Australia hosted two rounds in consecutive days, with two other races held in Abu Dhabi and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“I absolutely loved being down on the West Coast last season,” said Tom Burwell, Chief Executive Officer at World Supercross, in a news release. “The fans were fantastic, and we know the passion of Australia’s supercross fans runs deep across the country. So that’s why we’re bringing World Supercross to the Gold Coast, offering a chance for even more local fans to experience the world’s best riders in action up close. At an incredible venue, in front of what I’m sure will be an electric crowd, I can’t wait to see the racing unfold in yet another continent – bring it on.”

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix was held in Perth, Australia, with Eli Tomac sweeping the doubleheader in the 450 division and Shane McElrath winning both 250 races.

“Sun, surf and supercross. This is the perfect event for the Gold Coast, for tourists and motorsport enthusiasts alike,” said Tim Mander, Queensland’s Minister for Sport and Racing. “This is a global event with huge reach, another fantastic addition to the Queensland sporting calendar, and a great opportunity for kids to be inspired to get involved in sport and active recreation.”

This will be the fourth season for the WSX in Australia. The 2022 and 2023 GPs were held in Melbourne before moving to Perth for the 2024 races.