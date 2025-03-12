South Africa, Buenos Aries, and London to host inaugural World Supercross rounds

The World Supercross Championship has announced three rounds of the 2025 season, all of which will mark the first time a WSX race has been held in the respective market. These markets are Buenos Aries, Argentina; London, England; and Cape Town, South Africa.

Buenos Aries will host a round in a newly-built stadium in the central part of the city, London’s round will be held at London Stadium, and Cape Town will be contested at DHL Stadium.

London will be the third different location for the British Grand Prix, which was held in Cardiff, Wales, in 2022, and Birmingham in 2023. A round was not hosted in the United Kingdom in 2024.

“Expanding World Supercross to new cities like Buenos Aires and London marks a defining moment for the championship,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross said in a news release. The world’s best supercross riders racing in these iconic cities reflects our commitment to growing the sport globally and delivering unforgettable experiences to fans everywhere.

“Bringing World Supercross to Latin America, with its vibrant culture and passionate supercross fanbase, has been a goal from the moment we took the reins of the championship earlier this year. London, with its world-class facilities and rich sporting legacy, is another perfect destination for us. We can’t wait to witness the incredible energy of fans in both cities and experience the electric atmosphere they’ll bring to the track.”

The 2025 season marks the fourth edition of the international supercross series.

“It’s exciting to see World Supercross making its way to Argentina and return to the UK,” said 2024 champion Eli Tomac. “Buenos Aires and London are both such vibrant cities, and hosting races there shows the championship’s dedication to bringing supercross to iconic locations around the world. Expanding to places like this is a big move for the sport and sets the stage for even more growth.”

Ken Roczen won the first two championships (2022 and 2023) over Joey Savatgy. Tomac won the title last year over Ken Roczen; Savatgy kept his streak of podium finishes alive with a third-place standing in 2024.

The Cape Town race will be the first time the series has visited the continent of Africa.

“Expanding our racing calendar into Africa is a historic milestone for World Supercross and a reflection of our ambition to bring supercross to fans in every corner of the globe,” Burwell said. “South Africa has a rich sporting heritage, and we’re excited to put on a show with world-class riders and a fan first experience. Cape Town’s DHL Stadium is a spectacular venue, and we’re excited to showcase our championship in such an iconic location.”

