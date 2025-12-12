 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Fantasy Football Week 15: Commanders vs. Giants, Steelers vs. Dolphins, and other matchups to exploit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Purdue at Rutgers
How to watch Marquette vs No. 6 Purdue: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game
Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Penguins send two-time All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry to Edmonton in goaltender swap

  
Published December 12, 2025 11:00 AM

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins sent two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin to Edmonton on Friday in exchange for goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 draft.

The move closes an eventful 10 years in Pittsburgh for Jarry, an All-Star selection in 2020 and 2022, who was demoted to the minors multiple times last season after struggling with his form.

The 30-year-old Jarry has bounced back this season under first-year Penguins coach Dan Muse. Jarry is 9-3-1 with a 2.66 goals against average and a .909 save percentage for surprising Pittsburgh. He is signed through the 2027-28 season.

The Penguins have an increasingly deep prospect pool in net, led by 21-year-old Sergey Murashov, who played well during a brief stint in Pittsburgh earlier this season.

Skinner, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, is 11-8-4 with a 2.83 goals against average, though his save percentage is just .891. Goaltending has been an issue for the two-time defending Western Conference champions. Only six teams have allowed more goals per game than Edmonton entering Friday.

The 31-year-old Kulak posted career highs in goals (seven), assists (18) and points (25) last season for Edmonton. He has two assists this year for the Oilers.

Poulin was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2019 but has been unable to find his footing at the NHL level. Poulin has only two points in 15 games for Pittsburgh.

The move wasn’t the only one made by the Oilers on Friday. Edmonton also sent a third-round pick in the 2027 draft to Nashville for defenseman Spencer Stastney. The 25-year-old Stastney has one goal and eight assists in nine games for the Predators this season.