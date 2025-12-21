 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Colgate at Florida
Xaivian Lee, Thomas Haugh lead No. 23 Florida to a 90-60 victory over Colgate
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/87612bb/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7904x4446+0+413/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fe6%2F99c9e1624222be2ed19d2be33cca%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1863120554
PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jack Hughes is returning for the Devils just over five weeks since finger surgery

  
Published December 21, 2025 02:16 PM

NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes is expected to return to the New Jersey Devils’ lineup just over five weeks after having finger surgery.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Hughes would be back Sunday night against the Buffalo Sabres. Hughes was expected to miss two months after his Nov. 15 operation at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The 24-year-old center injured his right hand at a team dinner in Chicago a couple of nights earlier. Hughes was the Devils’ leading scorer at the time with 20 points, and they were in first place in the Eastern Conference. They lost 10 of 18 games without Hughes.

Getting back on the ice in game action paves the way for Hughes to be selected for the U.S. Olympic team. The roster deadline for the Milan Games is Dec. 31.

Winger Timo Meier is also set to return for New Jersey after taking a leave of absence earlier this month to attend to a family health matter.