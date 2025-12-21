Jack Hughes is returning for the Devils just over five weeks since finger surgery

NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes is expected to return to the New Jersey Devils’ lineup just over five weeks after having finger surgery.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Hughes would be back Sunday night against the Buffalo Sabres. Hughes was expected to miss two months after his Nov. 15 operation at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The 24-year-old center injured his right hand at a team dinner in Chicago a couple of nights earlier. Hughes was the Devils’ leading scorer at the time with 20 points, and they were in first place in the Eastern Conference. They lost 10 of 18 games without Hughes.

Getting back on the ice in game action paves the way for Hughes to be selected for the U.S. Olympic team. The roster deadline for the Milan Games is Dec. 31.

Winger Timo Meier is also set to return for New Jersey after taking a leave of absence earlier this month to attend to a family health matter.