 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Foster Griffin
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Jeff McNeil
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Willson Contreras
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties

Top Clips

GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Foster Griffin
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Jeff McNeil
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Willson Contreras
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties

Top Clips

GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kraken’s Brandon Montour placed on injured reserve, expected to miss 4 weeks following hand surgery

  
Published December 22, 2025 05:31 PM
Brandon Montour

Dec 8, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour (62) passes in the second period against the Minnesota Wild at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kevin Ng/Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour was placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least four weeks after having hand surgery, the Kraken announced.

The 31-year-old Montour had missed the last two games after departing early from a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He is expected to be out of action until mid-to-late January.

In 27 games this season, Montour has six goals and 10 assists with a minus-4 rating. The Kraken are tied for last in the Western Conference and have lost 10 of 12 games.