How to watch Marquette vs No. 6 Purdue: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Head to Peacock this Saturday, December 13, for an exciting Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader. The action starts at 2:00 PM ET when Marquette goes head-to-head with No. 6 Purdue. Then, at 4:00 PM, it’s Nebraska vs No. 13 Illinois.

See below for more information on how to live stream both games and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.



Marquette:

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 96-76 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. In his first career start, freshman Adrien Stevens finished with a team-high 15 points. Senior Chase Ross added 12 points, while freshman Nigel James Jr. finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Purdue:

Purdue’s eight-game win streak was snapped by Iowa State last Saturday, as the Cyclones defeated the Boilermakers 81-58 in an upset victory. Purdue dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

The Boilermakers’ 58 points were the fewest scored at home since January 2023. Purdue shot just 40.7% from the field and had 10 turnovers in the second half.

“We had way too many turnovers in the second half, and more than anything, I feel they just stole our spirit,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter. “You have to give Iowa State credit; they were the reason for our frustration level. They took us to the woodshed.”

Purdue looks to bounce back on Saturday.

How to watch Marquette vs Purdue:

When: Saturday, December 13

Saturday, December 13 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Saturday?

Nebraska vs Illinois - 4:00 PM ET on Peacock

