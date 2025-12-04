Haiden Deegan indicates plans remain to race 250s in Supercross

Haiden Deegan indicated on social media that he still plans to defend his Monster Energy Supercross 250 West title before moving into the 450 class for Pro Motocross.

“That’s a wrap on the 🇦🇺🦘tour, and sadly the 4faddy for a little while,” Deegan posted. “Time to get back on the 2faddy and get ready for SX 💪🏼.”

RacerXOnline.com confirmed that Deegan will race in the Western division and has no intention of racing in any 450 events when the series hosts the Eastern division, for now at least.

In two races in the World Supercross (WSX) Championship on a 450cc Yamaha. Deegan finished on the overall podium in both rounds, at Buenos Aires and Australia.

