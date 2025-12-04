 Skip navigation
RotoPat's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Haiden Deegan indicates plans remain to race 250s in Supercross

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published December 4, 2025 11:40 AM

Haiden Deegan indicated on social media that he still plans to defend his Monster Energy Supercross 250 West title before moving into the 450 class for Pro Motocross.

“That’s a wrap on the 🇦🇺🦘tour, and sadly the 4faddy for a little while,” Deegan posted. “Time to get back on the 2faddy and get ready for SX 💪🏼.”

RacerXOnline.com confirmed that Deegan will race in the Western division and has no intention of racing in any 450 events when the series hosts the Eastern division, for now at least.

In two races in the World Supercross (WSX) Championship on a 450cc Yamaha. Deegan finished on the overall podium in both rounds, at Buenos Aires and Australia.

More SuperMotocross News

ClubMX announces Vohland, Yoder as 250W riders, Schock, Simonson 250E
Jo Shimoda injures suffers back in practice crash

Supercross’ annual Cyber Week provides Holiday savings

Daxton Bennick departs Yamaha Star Racing in 2026

Jordon Smith likely to miss start of SX after shoulder surgery

Barcia, Ferrandis confirmed as TLD Red Bull Ducati riders

Malcolm Stewart crowned 2025 King of wins Paris Supercross

SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda for 2026

Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda in MXGP

Webb, Stewart, and Lawrence brothers highlight 42nd Paris SX roster