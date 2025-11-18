Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis confirmed as Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati riders

The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team has confirmed Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis as its two 450 riders for the 2026 SuperMotocross season, Ducati’s first full season of U.S. SuperMotocross competition. Ducati was entered in two races in 2025 with Antonio Cairoli finishing 14th in the Pro Motocross RedBud National and 15th at Spring Creek.

Barcia continues with Troy Lee Designs since 2021.

“I am absolutely amped to be joining the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team,” Barcia said in a news release. “It’s exciting to be back with the TLD crew and reunite with so many familiar faces I’ve shared great memories with. This is a fantastic opportunity and I’m ready to learn, push the new bike, and fight for podiums and race wins.”

Racing for the factory GasGas team and Troy Lee in 2025, Barcia scored four top-five finishes and 20 top-10s.

Ferrandis moves to the team after spending the past two seasons riding for Phoenix Racing Honda.

“I’m very happy for the opportunity to race Ducati’s first season in the U.S.,” Ferrandis said. “It’s such an iconic brand, and I’m stoked to be reunited with Troy Lee Designs – they were one of my first sponsors back in my 85cc days in Europe. The bike feels incredible, and with the team, Factory Connection, and everyone involved, I have no doubt we can achieve great results.”

Ferrandis earned the 2020 250 Pro Motocross champion and followed that with a 450 title in 2021.

“This is truly a dream come true,” Troy Lee said. “From painting helmets in my house, to a 22-year partnership with Red Bull, to now launching a 450 factory race program with Ducati, bringing these three iconic brands together is beyond what I ever imagined. It’s also an honor to represent Ducati, especially in their 100th year, and to bring their off-road program to the U.S.

“Our team is ready, our riders are fired up, and I can’t wait to see that first gate drop at Anaheim 1.”

