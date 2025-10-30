Yamaha to Eli Tomac: ‘Thanks for the memories, Eli, what a ride it’s been’

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing became the latest manufacturer to bid farewell to a SuperMotocross League star as they bid farewell to Eli Tomac.

“A Supercross championship, a Motocross championship, a Motocross of Nations title, dozens of race wins, and so many unforgettable battles, there’s just one thing to say: Thanks for the memories, Eli, what a ride it’s been,” Yamaha posted on social media.

This announcement opens the way for Tomac to replace Chase Sexton at Red Bull KTM, which may be official as early as next week. KTM bid Sexton farewell two weeks previous.

With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton Chase Sexton moved from Honda to KTM for the 2024 season, and he rewarded them with the Pro Motocross championship that year.

Tomac joined Yamaha in 2022 and scored his first victory with them in Round 4 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. They won seven times that season as Tomac cruised to the championship. He also won the Pro Motocross championship in 2022 and was well on his way to defend his Supercross championship in 2023 before injuring his Achilles tendon in the next-to-last race in Denver.

Since that injury, Tomac has won only two more races with Yamaha.

Tomac skipped the 2023 outdoor season and has suffered another pair of injuries in the past four years.

The 2025 season marked a return to the front of the pack with Tomac finishing third in both the Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross seasons.

