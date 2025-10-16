Haiden Deegan, Lando Norris burnout dirt bikes ahead of F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

Haiden Deegan was on hand for the announcement of a new Monster Energy flavor honoring McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris as the two racers thrilled the crowd by melting the tires off a pair of dirt bikes. Several Monster Energy athletes were on hand at a pop-up event in downtown Austin, Texas, for the announcement.

The new flavor, Lando Norris Zero Sugar, features a yuzu melon flavor profile.

“I’ve had so many people in the US asking when my flavor would finally make it here, so I’m really excited to see it launch during Austin Grand Prix week,” said Norris in a news release. “The energy around F1 in America is unreal, and to celebrate it with Monster Energy in such a big way with the pop-up, the party and of course the can itself makes it even more special. I can’t wait for everyone to finally get their hands on it.”

When Deegan climbed aboard his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing bike, still liveried with the No. 1 plate from his sweep of the 250 divisions in SuperMotocross, Norris was not to be undone. He climbed about a bike bearing the colors of the new drink and matched Deegan in the burnout.

Norris’ burnout can be seen on Monster Energy’s Instagram page.

