Jason Anderson signs with Suzuki for 2026, joins Ken Roczen on team

Jason Anderson will race for Pipes Motorsports Group in the 2026 SuperMotocross League Championship as a teammate to Ken Roczen in a return to racing on a Suzuki.

Anderson made his professional debut on a Suzuki from 2011 to 2013, racing an RMZ 250.

With Ken Roczen’s precision and Jason’s creativity, we’ve got a 1-2 punch that’s as dangerous as it is stylish. Fans are going to love the energy these two bring when the gate drops. Ken Wheeler, Motorsports Manager at Suzuki Motor USA

“Super excited to be back on yellow,” Jason Anderson said in a news release. “My first experience with factory support I ever had was from Suzuki in 2003, so 23 years later it’s pretty cool to be with them at the top level of the sport.”

Anderson won the 2018 Supercross championship with the Husqvarna factory team before moving to Kawasaki in 2022. Anderson finished second in Supercross that season and was third in Pro Motocross. Since then, he has finished as high as fifth in both series, but has struggled with injury and health issues in recent seasons.

Anderson finished 12th this year in Supercross and 19th in Motocross, which seeded him for the SuperMotocross playoffs. Anderson did not compete during the 2025 playoffs and finished 25th.

Ken Roczen renews with ECSTAR Suzuki for 2026 “We want to see Ken on a yellow Suzuki motorcycle for the rest of his career.” - Dustin Pipes, team owner

“Bringing Jason Anderson back to Suzuki is another big moment for us,” said Chris Wheeler Motorsports Manager at Suzuki Motor USA. “Jason has always had that rebel spark—flashy, gritty, and fearlessness on the bike. It’s a full-circle story that honors Suzuki’s history, but it also feels like the start of something new. With Ken Roczen’s precision and Jason’s creativity, we’ve got a 1-2 punch that’s as dangerous as it is stylish. Fans are going to love the energy these two bring when the gate drops.”

The deal includes the 2025 and 2026 World Supercross Championships.

“Everyone at the team is excited to have Jason on board starting at the Buenos Aires World Supercross event,” said Dustin Pipes, Team Principal of Pipes Motorsports Group. “Getting the opportunity to bring a former Supercross champion to the team is one we don’t take lightly, and we feel like the environment and structure of the team will bring the best out of Jason. We’re very excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SuperMotocross season Jason Anderson also skipped the end of the Supercross season due to “ongoing health concerns.”

More SuperMotocross News

Team Australia wins 2025 MXoN, Team USA second

RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens way for Sunday

Justin Cooper is Team USA’s ace in the hole for 2025 MXoN

J. Lawrence wins MXoN’s MXGP Qualification race, H. Lawrence Open victor

J. Lawrence, Cooper, and H. Lawrence set practice pace in MXoN

SuperMotocross track maps revealed

Ken Roczen renews with ECSTAR Suzuki for 2026

SuperMotocross League announces 2026 schedule

RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team

Haiden Deegan breaks collarbone in Las Vegas crash at Las Vegas

