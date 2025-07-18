Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SuperMotocross season

Monster Energy Kawasaki announced Jason Anderson will sit out the remainder of the 2025 Pro Motocross season due to health reasons.

“Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jason Anderson will miss the remainder of the SuperMotocross season to focus on his health,” Team Kawasaki announced on social media. “The No. 21 has shown the speed to run at the front, but his health has kept him from delivering the consistent results he expects. Anderson and the team have decided it is best for him to take the appropriate amount of time to focus on getting healthy.”

Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’ Jason Anderson’s health concerns do not seem to be related to the family emergency that caused him to leave Seattle.

Anderson’s contract with Monster Energy Kawasaki expires at the end of the season, effectively ending their relationship.

Anderson skipped Spring Creek last week.

In six rounds of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, Anderson scored three overall top-10 finishes with seventh-place results in the season-opening round at Fox Raceway and in the High Point National in mid-June.

Anderson also skipped the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season. He did not mount up for Round 11 in Seattle due to a family emergency and then announced the following week that he would sit out the remaining six rounds due to “ongoing health concerns.”

In his last two starts, Anderson finished 38th overall at Southwick with moto results of 36th and 33rd. He rebounded to finish 10th in the first moto of the RedBud National, but did not complete the second race and was scored 15th overall.

Despite missing those races, Anderson was 13th in the combined SuperMotocross League combined points with a 61-point advantage over the cutline.

