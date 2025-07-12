Hunter Lawrence wins Spring Creek Moto 1 after Jett Lawrence crashed on Lap 1

For the second consecutive week, Jett Lawrence crashed on Lap 1 of Moto 1 and fell outside the top 10 in the Spring Creek National on Millville, Minnesota, but this time, he could not make his way to the front. Hunter Lawrence inherited the lead and held the advantage until the checkered flag.

Jett climbed quickly to second and closed the gap to six seconds over Hunter. At that point, Hunter found another gear and stretched the gap to more than 15 seconds at the end of the race.

This was Hunter’s first moto win of 2025 and the fourth of his career as he became only the third race winner during the season.

Jett finished nearly 10 seconds over Chase Sexton to further establish the domination of the brothers.

Sexton’s podium finish came in only his second week back from an injury that had sidelined him at Fox Raceway in the season opener.

Fourth-place RJ Hampshire and Justin Cooper rounded out the top five.

Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot with Hunter Lawrence second.

Jett crashed on Lap 1 and fell to 15th.

Hunter inherited the lead with Jett’s crash.

Jett moved into the top five on Lap 4.

Eli Tomac took second from Aaron Plessinger on Lap 5.

Jett passed two riders on Lap 5 and assumed a podium position.

Jett passed Tomac for second on Lap 6.

At the halfway mark, Hunter led Jett by eight seconds.

RJ Hampshire took fourth from Tomac on Lap 8.

Tomac fell out of the top five on Lap 13; Cooper takes position.

Hunter won by 15.207 seconds over Jett.

Haiden Deegan wins intense Spring Creek battle to checkers with Jo Shimoda Jeremy Martin will go out on a high note after holeshotting Moto 1 and standing on the podium.

In Race Notes

Jett Lawrence earned his fifth holeshot of the season but crashed on Lap 1 and fell to 15th. The same thing happened at RedBud last week, but he still won the moto.

Jett climbed to ninth by the end of Lap 1.

Hunter Lawrence took the lead, and Aaron Plessinger assumed second with Jett’s crash.

Eli Tomac started in the top five and moved into third on Lap 2.

Tomac took second away from Plessinger on Lap 4. He was 7.4 seconds behind Hunter.

Jett was flying in the first five laps. After crashing and falling back about 20 seconds, he took second place from Tomac on Lap 5. Jett posted his fastest lap that time around.

One lap later, Chase Sexton pushed Tomac back to fourth.

At the halfway mark, the top five were Hunter, Jett, Sexton, Tomac, and RJ Hampshire.

Justin Cooper (sixth), Jorge Prado (seventh), Malcolm Stewart (eighth), Justin Barcia (ninth), and Coty Schock completed the top 10 on Lap 10.

Hunter stabilized the lead in the second half of the race with a 7.5-second lead on Lap 11.

Aaron Plessinger retired on Lap 11 with the same symptoms as he experienced at RedBud.

Cooper passed Tomac for fifth on Lap 12.

Hunter held on for the victory, becoming only the third moto winner of 2025.

Sexton grabbed the last spot on the podium.

More SuperMotocross News

Spring Creek 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Cooper Webb injures knee at RedBud, out until playoffs

Julien Beaumer to sit out two rounds to heal from High Point crash

Cole Davies cleared to ride following Denver crash

Spring Creek Preview | Betting Guide

RedBud 450 results | 250 results

Jo Shimoda earns RedBud sweep, becomes third 250 winner

Jett Lawrence crashes in Moto 2 before sweeping RedBud

