2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett and Hunter Lawrence top Q1

Jett Lawrence (1:53.219) and Hunter Lawrence (1:54.508) are firmly established as the fastest Pro Motocross riders at this stage of the 2025 season and they proved that at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, with the two fastest times. Jett was 1.290 seconds faster than his brother.

Aaron Plessinger (1:55.802) returned after missing Moto 2 in RedBud last week. He landed third on the chart with an almost identical gap to Hunter (1.295 seconds).

2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops first qualification session Spring Creek is one of two tracks on which Haiden Deegan has not yet won and he’s determined to change that in 2025.

The bottom half of the top five was much closer: Fourth-place Justin Cooper (1:55.874) was 0.073 seconds behind Plessinger, and RJ Hampshire (1:56.102), .228 seconds further back to round out the top five.

Eli Tomac (1:56.809) did not crack the top five. He was a distant seventh, more than 3.5 seconds behind Jett. Last week’s mechanical failure in Moto 1 at RedBud took some wind out of his sails.

Chase Sexton (1:56.857) was eighth.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

