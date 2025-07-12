 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops first qualification session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm
Storm overcome sloppy start, use strong fourth quarter to top Sun 79-65
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_marcsolercrash_250712.jpg
Soler crashes during Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_gc_uncrustables_250711.jpg
American Century Championship Round 1 best shots
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett and Hunter Lawrence top Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 12, 2025 10:14 AM

Jett Lawrence (1:53.219) and Hunter Lawrence (1:54.508) are firmly established as the fastest Pro Motocross riders at this stage of the 2025 season and they proved that at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, with the two fastest times. Jett was 1.290 seconds faster than his brother.

Aaron Plessinger (1:55.802) returned after missing Moto 2 in RedBud last week. He landed third on the chart with an almost identical gap to Hunter (1.295 seconds).

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops first qualification session
Spring Creek is one of two tracks on which Haiden Deegan has not yet won and he’s determined to change that in 2025.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

The bottom half of the top five was much closer: Fourth-place Justin Cooper (1:55.874) was 0.073 seconds behind Plessinger, and RJ Hampshire (1:56.102), .228 seconds further back to round out the top five.

Eli Tomac (1:56.809) did not crack the top five. He was a distant seventh, more than 3.5 seconds behind Jett. Last week’s mechanical failure in Moto 1 at RedBud took some wind out of his sails.

Chase Sexton (1:56.857) was eighth.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

