2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett and Hunter Lawrence top Q1
Jett Lawrence (1:53.219) and Hunter Lawrence (1:54.508) are firmly established as the fastest Pro Motocross riders at this stage of the 2025 season and they proved that at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, with the two fastest times. Jett was 1.290 seconds faster than his brother.
Aaron Plessinger (1:55.802) returned after missing Moto 2 in RedBud last week. He landed third on the chart with an almost identical gap to Hunter (1.295 seconds).
The bottom half of the top five was much closer: Fourth-place Justin Cooper (1:55.874) was 0.073 seconds behind Plessinger, and RJ Hampshire (1:56.102), .228 seconds further back to round out the top five.
Eli Tomac (1:56.809) did not crack the top five. He was a distant seventh, more than 3.5 seconds behind Jett. Last week’s mechanical failure in Moto 1 at RedBud took some wind out of his sails.
Chase Sexton (1:56.857) was eighth.
Group A Qualification 1 Results
More SuperMotocross News
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification
Cooper Webb injures knee at RedBud, out until playoffs
Julien Beaumer to sit out two rounds to heal from High Point crash
Cole Davies cleared to ride following Denver crash
Spring Creek Preview | Betting Guide
RedBud 450 results | 250 results
Jo Shimoda earns RedBud sweep, becomes third 250 winner
Jett Lawrence crashes in Moto 2 before sweeping RedBud
Jo Shimoda wins RedBud Moto 1, Haiden Deegan crashes
Jett Lawrence wins RedBud Moto 1, Eli Tomac retires