2025 RedBud Motocross 250 Moto 1: Tom Vialle leads early; Haiden Deegan started outside the top 15

Ryder DiFrancesco was not surprised to dominate qualification, but can he keep that momentum alive into Moto 1?

Jo Shimoda grabbed the holeshot with the president of Honda in attendance.

Tom Vialle started second in an attempt to gain some points and took the lead by the end of Lap 1.

That is a distinct possibility with Haiden Deegan getting a terrible start in 17th.

True to form, Deegan climbed into the top 10 on Lap 2 He was ninth.

Deegan climbed to seventh in the first eight minutes, but tucked his front wheel and tipped over. He fell to ninth.

Seth Hammaker also took advantage of Deegan’s mistake to settle into the final podium position.

At the 10-minute mark, Jalek Swoll in fourth and Nate Thrasher rounded out the top five.

DiFrancesco rode 14th at the time.

At the halfway mark, Deegan worked his way back into the seventh position but he was 20 seconds behind Vialle who still led.

Shimoda and Hammaker continued to show top three results.

Levi Kitchen moved into fourth with Swoll in fifth.

Kitchen took third from Hammaker on Lap 8.

On the same lap, Deegan passed Swoll for sixth.

Shimoda caught Vialle for the lead.

Shimoda assumes the position on Lap 9.

Deegan began to smoke.

