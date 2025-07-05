2025 RedBud Motocross 250 Qualification: Ryder DiFrancesco sounds off in Q1

Ryder DiFrancesco (2:10.274) made his presence known in the first qualification session for the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan, as he topped the chart and hopes to hold onto his speed and the best gate pick.

After sweeping both qualification sessions at Southwick last week Haiden Deegan (2:10.357) landed second on the chart. Deegan not only swept qualification last week, he had a perfect weekend.

Seth Hammaker (2:11.424) grabbed the third position. He’s looking for his first overall top five of the season.

Fourth-place Tom Vialle (2:12.133) and Dilan Schwartz (2:12.382) rounded out the top five.

Schwartz’s best finish so far this season was an eighth at Thunder Valley.

250 Group A Qualification Results

