2025 RedBud Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence fastest in Q1
Jett Lawrence posted the fastest lap in the first 450 qualification session of the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan. Michigan, with a time of 2:04.532. That time was nearly two seconds faster than Eli Tomac’s 2:06.401.
Lawrence does not typically show his hand in qualification, but after last week’s dominant performance in Southwick and the return of the reigning Pro Motocross champion, Chase Sexton, he’s kicked it up a notch.
Hunter Lawrence (2:06.457), the rider with the third-most podium finishes, landed third on the chart.
Justin Cooper (2:06.493) looks to keep his streak of top-fives alive. He was fourth in the morning session.
As for Sexton (2:07.532), he returned to action fast and posted the fifth-quickest time.
450 Group A Qualification Results
