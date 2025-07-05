 Skip navigation
Ryder DiFrancesco Motocross
2025 RedBud Motocross 250 Qualification: Ryder DiFrancesco sounds off in Q1
AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Examining NASCAR Cup 2nd-round In-Season Challenge matchups at Chicago
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 19
2025 Tour de France Standings

Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2025 RedBud Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence fastest in Q1

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published July 5, 2025 09:27 AM

Jett Lawrence posted the fastest lap in the first 450 qualification session of the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan. Michigan, with a time of 2:04.532. That time was nearly two seconds faster than Eli Tomac’s 2:06.401.

Lawrence does not typically show his hand in qualification, but after last week’s dominant performance in Southwick and the return of the reigning Pro Motocross champion, Chase Sexton, he’s kicked it up a notch.

Hunter Lawrence (2:06.457), the rider with the third-most podium finishes, landed third on the chart.

Justin Cooper (2:06.493) looks to keep his streak of top-fives alive. He was fourth in the morning session.

As for Sexton (2:07.532), he returned to action fast and posted the fifth-quickest time.

450 Group A Qualification Results

