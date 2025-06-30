Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Jett Lawrence sweeps for third time

Jett Lawrence executed his third weekend sweep of 2025 at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, with what was his most dominant performance of the season. He finished 14 seconds ahead of the field in Moto 1 and bested them by 20 seconds in Moto 2.

Jett’s previous two sweeps came at Fox Raceway in the season opener and at Thunder Valley MX Park. In the other two rounds this season, he won one moto each time to score eight race wins in 10 starts. Jett now holds a 38-point advantage in the Pro Motocross Championship standings.

Hunter Lawrence was best in class, finishing second in each of the motos, but was never truly in contention for the victory. Then again, he wasn’t seriously challenged in either race as he rode to a comfortable spot on the podium.

Eli Tomac finished third in both motos to secure third overall, but he had to overcome a poor start in the first race, completing Lap 1 in sixth position and failing to secure the podium spot until Lap 10 of 16. When asked about his performance, he admitted the Lawrence brothers were simply faster than him this week.

Justin Cooper kept his streak of overall top-fives alive by finishing sixth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2. He had an even bigger hill to climb in the second race than Tomac did in the first, completing Lap 1 in 12th. He climbed into the top five with four laps remaining. Without that pass, he would have been relegated outside the top five as he finished only one point better than the rider in seventh.

It took five rounds, but the reigning MXGP champion, Jorge Prado, finally scored his first overall top five in Pro Motocross after finishing fifth in the first moto and sixth in the second race. Prado challenged for podiums in both races before casual crashes pushed him further down the grid. Prado’s previous best Motocross performance came in the season opener in Pala, California, when he was sixth overall on the strength of seventh and sixth place results.

Aaron Plessinger failed to finish among the top five overall for the first time in 2025. He scored a solid fourth-place result in Moto 1, but faded in the second race and dropped to eighth, which put him only one point out of the coveted positions.

RJ Hampshire ended the weekend with an identical number of points (32) as Plessinger, but was scored sixth with the tiebreaker.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 5 at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 MX Rider Points

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 5 in Southwick (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [1-1]

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [2-2]

3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [3-3]

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [6-5]

5. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [5-6]

6. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [8-4]

7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [4-8]

8. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [7-7]

9. Justin Barcia, GasGas [10-9]

10. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [12-10]

11. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [9-13]

12. Joey Savatgy, Honda [13-11]

13. Benoit Paturel, Suzuki [14-14]

14. Coty Schock, Yamaha [18-12]

15. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [16-15]

16. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [15-16]

17. Cornelius Tøndel, Honda [11-38]

18. Grant Harlan, Yamaha [17-17]

19. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [19-19]

20. Derek Kelley, Yamaha [23-18]

21. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha [22-20]

22. James Harrington, Yamaha [20-39]

23. Justin Cokinos, Yamaha [29-21]

24. Matti Jorgensen, Husqvarna [21-24]

