Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Fox Raceway in Pala: Jett Lawrence sweeps

Eli Tomac pressured the leader throughout Moto 2 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, but ultimately the result was the same as the past two years: Jett Lawrence led every lap and swept the motos to remain perfect on this track. He has never lost a 450 moto or an overall in either class.

With the 1-1 victory over Tomac, Jett has won 16 of 17 Pro Motocross races he’s entered in the 450 class. It remains to be seen how soon it will be until someone challenges his dominance. Jett is 15th in the combined SuperMotocross League standings with a 259-point differential to the lead after missing much of the 2025 Supercross season to injury.

Tomac also returned from injury ahead of his second-place overall standing in the Fox Raceway Nationals. He had more time on the bike than Jett and fewer questions hovered over his head, but one is not entirely certain of one’s strength until the race is run. Tomac finished fourth in the first race and was second in Moto. Tomac was the first rider since Chase Sexton in 2023 to pressure Lawrence deep into a Pala race. The series moves to Hangtown next week, one of Tomac’s best courses.

Hunter Lawrence carried the theme of dominating after returning from injury. He finished third in the first race and fourth in Moto 2, scoring two fewer points than Tomac. Early indications are that these will be the three riders to watch closest in the Pro Motocross season’s first quarter. Hunter moved into the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross points, sitting 18th with a 35-point cushion over the bubble.

Many of Aaron Plessinger’s best finishes in the first half of the SuperMotocross League season came after the three riders who finished ahead of him departed the Monster Energy Supercross series. The confidence earned in the second half of Supercross carried into Motocross. He nipped Hunter on the last lap to earn a podium in Moto 2. Along with his fourth-place finish in the first race, that put him fourth overall.

Justin Cooper also gained a lot of confidence at the end of Supercross. He was on the podium in the first Fox Nationals race with a second-place finish, but failed to back it up. After finishing eighth in Moto 2, Cooper earned 36 points and was scored fifth overall.

Just outside the top five, Jorge Prado [7-6] got a solid start in the Pro Motocross season. It is easy to imagine him standing on the podium sometime during the next 20 races.

The top two Supercross finishers struggled in Pala.

Cooper Webb’s engine expired before the end of Moto 1, denying him any points. The team replaced virtually everything on the bike, and Webb finished seventh in Moto 2, but he starts the season with a 35-point gap on the leader in Motocross points. Webb maintains the lead in combined SuperMotocross League points by 17 over Chase Sexton.

The news was even worse for Sexton. He took a rock to his goggles in Moto 1, discarded them, and eventually crashed with limited visibility from the dust the goggle were intended to block. He was too injured to mount up for Moto 2 and earned zero points for the round. Questions remain as to whether he will be healthy for Hangtown.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Moto 2

450 MX Rider Points

450 SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 1 in Pala (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [1-1]

2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [4-2]

3. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [3-4]

4. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [5-3]

5. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [2-8]

6. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [7-6]

7. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki [9-5]

8. Joey Savatgy, Honda [8-10]

9. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [6-12]

10. Benoit Paturel, Suzuki [11-9]

11. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [10-13]

12. Grant Harlan, Yamaha [14-11]

13. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [37-7]

14. Derek Drake, Yamaha [17-14]

15. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [12-35]

16. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [13-40]

17. Mason Semmens, KTM [18-18]

18. Romain Pape, Yamaha [23-15]

19. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [16-21]

20. Coty Schock, Yamaha [15-37]

21. Derek Kelley, Yamaha [30-16]

22. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki [21-17]

23. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha [20-19]

24. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [19-36]

25. Nicholas Lapucci, Kawasaki [40-20]

