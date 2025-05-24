 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round Three
Retief Goosen among co-leaders, Lee Westwood one back in Senior PGA at Congressional
GOLF: MAY 24 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid share 54-hole lead at Colonial with Rickie Fowler solo third
GOLF: MAY 16 PGA PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau gets a taste of real speed ahead of Indy 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreax_250524.jpg
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
nbc_mx_jettline_250524.jpg
Stewart analyzes Jett’s lines at Fox Raceway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round Three
Retief Goosen among co-leaders, Lee Westwood one back in Senior PGA at Congressional
GOLF: MAY 24 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid share 54-hole lead at Colonial with Rickie Fowler solo third
GOLF: MAY 16 PGA PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau gets a taste of real speed ahead of Indy 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreax_250524.jpg
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
nbc_mx_jettline_250524.jpg
Stewart analyzes Jett’s lines at Fox Raceway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Moto 2: Jett Lawrence enters second race undefeated

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 24, 2025 07:23 PM

PALA, California: Jett Lawrence answered any lingering question about his health in the first Fox Raceway Nationals moto and set his sight on remaining perfect.

In-Race Notes

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot with Jett on his back wheel.

Jett did not allow Hunter to lead the lad; he took the top spot and brought Aaron Plessinger with him.

Plessinger slipped with Hunter going back around for second and Eli Tomac taking third.

The top three riders failed to finish the the 2025 Supercross season with injury.

Tomac took second from Hunter on the second lap and set his sight on Jett.

No one other than Jett has led a lap since 2022. The last rider to do so was Tomac.

Jett and Tomac had an almost seven-second lead on Hunter on Lap 3, but Jett was slowly pulling away.

Aaron Plessinger was fourth with Jason Anderson rounding out the top five.

More SuperMotocross News

Haiden Deegan sweeps Fox National motos
Chase Sexton retires after Fox Nationals Moto 1 crash
Perfection: Jett Lawrence wins fifth moto in Pala
Haiden Deegan wins Fox Raceway Moto 1
Fox Raceway: 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Mikayla Nielsen wins 2025 WMX opener
Fox Raceway Preview
Chad Reed joins ClubMX as a consultant
Betting odds set expectations for Pro MX championship
Bajaj Auto Ltd secures loan, potentially for KTM