2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Moto 2: Jett Lawrence enters second race undefeated
PALA, California: Jett Lawrence answered any lingering question about his health in the first Fox Raceway Nationals moto and set his sight on remaining perfect.
In-Race Notes
Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot with Jett on his back wheel.
Jett did not allow Hunter to lead the lad; he took the top spot and brought Aaron Plessinger with him.
Plessinger slipped with Hunter going back around for second and Eli Tomac taking third.
The top three riders failed to finish the the 2025 Supercross season with injury.
Tomac took second from Hunter on the second lap and set his sight on Jett.
No one other than Jett has led a lap since 2022. The last rider to do so was Tomac.
Jett and Tomac had an almost seven-second lead on Hunter on Lap 3, but Jett was slowly pulling away.
Aaron Plessinger was fourth with Jason Anderson rounding out the top five.
