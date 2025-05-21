Chad Reed brings superstar status to ClubMX as a consultant

Yamaha’s winningest rider, Chad Reed, joins ClubMX as a consultant, using the skills learned during his SuperMotocross career to aid in race technique, team ownership, track preparation, coaching, and training for the BLU CRU.

Fifth on the Supercross wins list with 44 plus an additional 10 overall wins in Pro Motocross, Reed has amassed a history that commands attention. After bringing his family to participate in ClubMX’s Yamaha BLU CRU camp in April, Reed decided to commit his knowledge to one of the developmental programs that allows riders to enter the pro ranks with experience that belies their age.

Coty Schock to join 450s in Pro Motocross Coty Schock: “I know the risks with the points and all that, but I am confident I can get the job done.”

“I was invited to participate in a Yamaha BLU CRU camp at ClubMX in April this year with my family and thought it would be a good idea to check it out,” Reed said in a news release. “I have heard a lot of buzz about the facility over the years and this opportunity came at the right time in our schedule. Yamaha has been like a big family to me in my career, so having a chance to give back a bit seemed like a good idea. Little did I know where it would lead.”

Reed’s three children all have an interest in dirt bike racing, which led the family back to the Chesterfield, South Carolina, program after their participation in the 2024 Loretta Lynn’s races.

As the children became reacquainted with the facility, Reed engaged in conversation with Team Owner Brandon Haas.

SMX Next champion Alexander Fedortsov to turn pro in Pala, California Alexander Fedortsov has trained at the ClubMX facility since 2022 and will race for them under a “long-term” contract.

“Chad asked me what it would look like if he stuck around and at first, I wasn’t sure what he meant,” Haas said. “We threw a lot of ideas around on how to accommodate him and quickly realized that he seriously wanted to be here long-term with his family. Chad has much to offer to the sport and our ClubMX community specifically, so it was mutually in our best interest to make it work.”

ClubMX is well-known for the professional riders it fields. After finishing sixth in the 250 SX East division, one of the program’s stars decided to move up to the 450 class with the full support of ClubMX.

Alexander Fedortsov won the SMX Nest championship with them and fills the 250 slot opened by Schock.

ClubMX is also known for the athletes it has produced and the program’s commitment to allow the rider to grow to their fullest potential. One of their stars, Garrett Marchbanks, began the 2024 season with ClubMX until a Press Day crash in the Pro Motocross season opener forced him to the sidelines. Marchbanks’ skill led him in a different direction when he returned to action later in the summer as he landed with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki.

But at its core, ClubMX is about training, and adding Reed to the staff enhances this reputation.

