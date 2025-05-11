Haiden Deegan wins Salt Lake City, Tom Vialle East title after RJ Hampshire and Seth Hammaker crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Haiden Deegan dominated the East / West Showdown in the Supercross finale, but that is not where fans’ eyes were glued.

“That was wild,” Deegan said. “I just heard bikes revving behind me and thought, oh my god, they are going at it. I saw Seth for a moment and then he was gone, and I thought, oh now, they got into it.”

The 250 East Championship was hotly contested with Tom Vialle settling into second early, fading in the middle of the race, and inheriting the lead when RJ Hampshire cleaned out Seth Hammaker as they race for second.

With a handful of laps remaining Hammaker was battling with Julien Beaumer for second. He had a good advantage on Hampshire at the time, until Beaumer pressed Hammaker hard in a turn. One lap later, Beaumer slowed to give the position back, but that stalled the momentum of both riders and allowed Hampshire to get on Hammaker’s back tire.

“It was a great season,” Hammaker said. “I came up a little short, which is a bummer when you come that close. That was a crazy race. I got off to a great start and it was just chaos from there. ... I got around JuJu and he kind of ran up on me; a teammate thing. Then RJ was coming in hot in that corner before the finish line. and just took us both down.”

Hampshire had come through the field from seventh at the start of the race, but lost patience with Hammaker and tried an aggressive pass just shy of the finish line jump. Both riders went down. Vialle passed them while Hammaker rose more quickly than Hampshire. He did not have enough time to catch Vialle.

“I had a great start,” Vialle said after the race. “My first five or six laps were great, I was feeling good, thinking this was mine. Then I started to make a few mistakes and Seth and RJ got me.They got a little gap and my only chance was that, if something happened, and that is what happened tonight.”

Beaumer re-inherited second with the Hammaker vs. Hampshire incident.

250 East / West Showdown Results

In Race Notes

Haiden Deegan got the holeshot with Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker running second and third.

Hammaker and Vialle are separated by one point. Hampshire’s poor gate pick contributed to a seventh-place position on Lap 1.

Hammaker bobbled and was passed by Julien Beaumer on Lap 2.

Hampshire moved up to fifth on Lap 6 and had Hammaker in sight, three seconds ahead.

Now Beaumer is up to second, which brought Hammaker back into contact with Vialle.

Hammaker takes Vialle on Lap 9. If Vialle cannot respond, Hammaker will be the champ.

Hampshire gets around Vialle on Lap 11. Hampshire is flying, but may not have time to catch Hammaker.

Meanwhile, Deegan and Beaumer continue to run 1-2.

Hammaker had the position on Beaumer, but the door is slammed and Hammaker also goes down. This allows Hampshire to close.

Beaumer slows, allowing Hammaker to get by and Hampshire to get right on his back tire.

Hampshire and Hammaker crash just shy of the finish line on Lap 16. Vialle passes them both.

