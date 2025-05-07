Jeremy Martin is scheduled to run three Pro Motocross races in 2025 with Star Yamaha

Last fall, Jeremy Martin contemplated retirement from SuperMotocross competition, but after a successful ride with the Star Yamaha team, he has signed a three-race deal on a 250 in Pro Motocross, according to PulpMX’s Steve Matthes.

Plagued by injury in the past few seasons, Martin had little to prove after winning the 2014 and 2015 Motocross titles. He came close in Supercross competition with a third-place showing three times, most recently in 2018.

This will be the third time Martin has ridden for Star Yamaha. His first stint led to the two Motocross championships, but his second time with the team was marred by a wrist injury in 2021 and a shoulder injury in 2022. Martin’s 2023 campaign lasted only two races before he broke his wrist in the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

In 2024, Martin signed a long-term deal with ClubMX with a multi-year deal that was originally scheduled to run through 2026. Martin made three Supercross races in 2024 with a best finish of fifth in Birmingham, Alabama. Concussions in two rounds last year led to him leaving the team.

The rounds Martin will contest have not yet been announced, but he will almost certainly race on the Millville, Minnesota, track that his family owns and operates.

Jeremy Martin broke his wrist in a Turn 1 crash in 2023 at Hangtown in the second moto. Align Media Jeremy Martin broke his wrist in a Turn 1 crash in 2023 at Hangtown in the second moto. Align Media

More SuperMotocross News

Jett Lawrence walks the red carpet

Salt Lake City betting guide

Two riders die in 11-bike British Superbike crash

Denver 450 Results | 250 Results

Chase Sexton dominates Denver 450s, keeps hope alive

Haiden Deegan wins 250 Denver feature, championship

Denver Qualification | 250 Heats | 450 Heats

Kevin Moranz wins PulpMX Privateer Challenge

Ken Roczen to miss final two SX races

Drew Adams returns in Denver

