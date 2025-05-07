Jeremy Martin is scheduled to run three Pro Motocross races in 2025 with Star Yamaha
Last fall, Jeremy Martin contemplated retirement from SuperMotocross competition, but after a successful ride with the Star Yamaha team, he has signed a three-race deal on a 250 in Pro Motocross, according to PulpMX’s Steve Matthes.
Plagued by injury in the past few seasons, Martin had little to prove after winning the 2014 and 2015 Motocross titles. He came close in Supercross competition with a third-place showing three times, most recently in 2018.
This will be the third time Martin has ridden for Star Yamaha. His first stint led to the two Motocross championships, but his second time with the team was marred by a wrist injury in 2021 and a shoulder injury in 2022. Martin’s 2023 campaign lasted only two races before he broke his wrist in the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
In 2024, Martin signed a long-term deal with ClubMX with a multi-year deal that was originally scheduled to run through 2026. Martin made three Supercross races in 2024 with a best finish of fifth in Birmingham, Alabama. Concussions in two rounds last year led to him leaving the team.
The rounds Martin will contest have not yet been announced, but he will almost certainly race on the Millville, Minnesota, track that his family owns and operates.
