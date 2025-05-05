Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, at Denver, Chase Sexton wins, narrows title gap

Chase Sexton entered Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, aware that he was not in control of his fate for the first time in the 2025 season. The only thing he could do was win the race and keep the pressure on Cooper Webb. When he first walked the track on Press Day on Friday and saw the whoops, he knew he could do his part. Sexton has outperformed Webb in this section all season.

Sexton was in contention for the top spot during the first lap, but was forced to be conservative at the end of the first rhythm sections when Malcolm Stewart cross-jumped Cooper Webb and forced Webb to cross-jump Sexton. That fired Sexton up. In post-race interviews, he said he “saw red”, which incidentally was the color of Webb’s gear in Denver. When Sexton caught Webb for the lead on Lap 4, Sexton made his bike wide, bumped Webb slightly, and surged into first place. From then on, Sexton didn’t look back and ultimately scored another dominant win — this time at 8.624 seconds — to keep his championship hope alive.

Webb led the race’s first three laps despite battling an illness throughout the day. When Sexton caught and passed him, he knew finishing second would put him in a solid position entering Salt Lake City, but he had Stewart and his teammate Justin Cooper to contend with in the late stages of the feature. When Cooper got into third, he was less enthusiastic to pass Webb than Stewart had been, and Webb gutted out the final three laps to finish second.

Webb needs 16 points next week to clinch the title, which means he can finish anywhere sixth or better. In 16 rounds of 2025, Webb has finished worse than fourth only once when he was eighth in the second Anaheim race.

Cooper was a good teammate and did not pressure Webb overly in the final three laps, knowing that the two points he would take from Webb would change the clinch scenario for Salt Lake City. He also had Stewart to worry about, as both riders seriously wanted to score their third podium of the season. Cooper held onto the spot and finished third to earn back-to-back podiums for the first time in his career.

Stewart grabbed the holeshot with the Webb and Sexton battle developing around him. Webb chose a better line through the bowl turn leading to the finish jump and took the top spot on Lap 1. Sexton got around Stewart on Lap 2, but Stewart did not allow Webb to gain much distance on him. Meanwhile, Cooper was slicing through the field and caught Stewart with three laps remaining. He kept the pressure on Cooper and Webb, but nearly spun out in the final corner and settled for fourth.

Aaron Plessinger finished fifth and scored his eighth top-five of the season. He is 16 points behind Stewart in the contest to finish among the top five in Supercross points.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 16 in Denver:

1. Chase Sexton, KTM

2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

3. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna *

5. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

6. Shane McElrath, Honda

7. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

8. Joey Savatgy, Honda

9. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

10. Dean Wilson, Honda

11. Christian Craig, Yamaha

12. Justin Hill, KTM

13. Benny Bloss, Beta

14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

15. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

16. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

17. Kevin Moranz, KTM

18. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

19. Tristan Lane, KTM

20. Jeremy Hand, Honda

21. Justin Starling, GasGas

22. Michael Hicks, Yamaha

* Holeshot

