Stirtz scores 27 points, No. 25 Iowa holds off a comeback try by UCLA in 2nd half for a 74-61 win

  
Published January 4, 2026 01:39 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 27 points and No. 25 Iowa held off a second-half comeback attempt by UCLA for a 74-61 win on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) led by as many as 24 points in the first half and 20 points early in the second half before the Bruins (10-4, 2-1) stormed back.

UCLA went on an 18-2 run early in the second half and closed within 61-57 with 3:13 remaining before Iowa pulled away. The Hawkeyes closed the game with a 13-4 run, capped by Stirtz’s long 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring with four seconds left.

Iowa, which won its fourth consecutive game, made just 8 of 22 shots in the second half.

Alvaro Folgueiras scored 13 points for the Hawkeyes. Isaia Howard had 11 points.

Donovan Dent led UCLA with 25 points, including 20 in the second half.

The Hawkeyes dominated the Bruins in the first half. Iowa had an early 18-3 run in the opening 9½ minutes for a 20-7 lead, and kept the pressure on UCLA by shooting 56% in the half on the way to a 40-22 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes, whose biggest lead in the half was 38-14 with 1:43 to play, were 7 of 16 from 3-point distance, while UCLA had just nine field goals overall in the half

Stirtz had 14 points in the first half on 5-for-6 shooting, and added four assists.

Iowa’s defense held the Bruins to 37.5% shooting, forcing nine turnovers. UCLA coach Mick Cronin was so frustrated with the Bruins’ play he tossed his suit coat toward the bench in anger after calling a timeout with 44 seconds left in the half.

UCLA, in its second season in the Big Ten, was making its first appearance in Iowa City since 1990.

Up next

UCLA: At Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Iowa: At Minnesota on Tuesday.

