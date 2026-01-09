How to watch No. 7 Houston vs. Baylor: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

It’s a Texas showdown in the Big 12 as seventh-ranked Houston travels Saturday afternoon to Waco to take on Baylor in a Peacock broadcast.

After placing second in last year’s NCAA tournament, the Cougars (2-0 Big 12, 14-1 overall) have won eight consecutive, most recently a 69-65 home win Tuesday over No. 14 Texas Tech, and have a 15-game winning streak on the road (which ties a school record and is the nation’s longest active streak of road victories).

The Bears (0-2 Big 12, 10-4 overall) have dropped their first two conference games, including a 70-60 home loss Wednesday to No. 3 Iowa State.

Houston has a 41-16 edge over Baylor in a series dating to the 1952-53 season.

More information below on No. 7 Houston and Baylor and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

No. 7 Houston:

Since 2017-18, the Cougars are the nation’s winningest team with a 257-45 record and have been ranked in 115 consecutive AP Top 25 polls — the longest active streak in the nation and 14th longest in NCAA history.

In the hard-fought victory over Texas Tech, Houston got double-double performances from Joseph Tugler (11 points 10 rebounds) and Chris Cenac Jr. (11 points, 11 rebounds) — the first duo with double-doubles in the same game for the Cougars in nearly four years. Kingston Flemings led the way with 23 points, and Emanuel Sharp added 17.

Head coach Kelvin Sampson is in his 12th season as the ninth coach in Houston history. He is one of only 15 coaches to lead at least four schools to the NCAA tournaments and one of only 16 to reach the Final Four with multiple schools. He guided the Cougars to a school-record 35 victories last year.

Baylor:

The Bears thrive on a fast-paced offense that ranks in the top 15 nationally with nearly 93 points per game. Baylor has topped 100 points four times while leading the Big 12 with more than 17 points per game in transition. Depth is a weakness as the bench contributes fewer than 20 ppg.

Against Iowa State, Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr had 17 points, and he leads five starters who average in double figures with Tounde Yessoufou, Michael Rataj, Isaac Williams IV and Dan Skillings Jr.

In his 23rd season, head coach Scott Drew has no returning starters for the first time as he seeks his eighth consecutive year with at least 20 victories

How to watch No. 7 Houston vs. Baylor:

When: Saturday, Jan. 10

Saturday, Jan. 10 Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?