Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cooper Webb wins

Cooper Webb emerged victorious in the most competitive race of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season in Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Webb earned the holeshot in Saturday night’s race, led the first five laps, lost the lead to Ken Roczen in the early stages, and then chased Chase Sexton until the race’s last laps. The box score reveals a pass for position on Lap 23, but the two title contenders swapped the lead several times in the space of two laps before Webb was eventually victorious. After giving up seven points last week in Birmingham, Webb reclaimed three and left Seattle with a 10-point advantage.

More importantly, Webb bounced back quickly from his fourth-place finish in Birmingham, which was the third time he failed to stand on the podium this season.

Sexton’s night was much more adventurous. After hitting the gate earlier in the program during qualification, he got a slow start in the Main and completed Lap 1 outside the top five. He rebounded from his sixth-place start to secure a top-five position on Lap 2, was fourth on Lap 5, and was part of the lead battle by the midway stage. As Webb and Ken Roczen battled for the lead, Sexton passed them both on Lap 14 and held the advantage for nine laps. Sexton’s second-place finish relinquished valuable points, but his speed remains.

Aaron Plessinger scored his second consecutive podium and third such finish in the last four rounds. Plessinger has a four-race streak to his credit after failing to score a top-five in the first seven rounds. As fans wonder who, if anyone, can become the seventh winner of 2025, Plessinger has tossed his name into the hat.

When he took the lead from Webb on Lap 5, it appeared Roczen might ride away from the field. Webb patiently stalked one of America’s newest citizens but watched as Sexton passed both. No longer content to wait, Webb pushed Roczen wide in a corner and dropped his competitor to fifth on Lap 15. Roczen regained a position near the race’s end when Justin Cooper crashed on Lap 20.

Dylan Ferrandis was another beneficiary of Cooper’s accident. He flirted with a podium in the race’s first half before falling back to sixth. His fifth-place finish in Seattle is a season high. Ferrandis finished eighth in Detroit, Arlington, and Indianapolis.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 11 in Seattle:

1. Cooper Webb, Yamaha *

2. Chase Sexton, KTM

3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

5. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

7. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

8. Justin Barcia, GasGas

9. Benny Bloss, Beta

10. Justin Hill, KTM

11. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

12. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

13. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

14. Shane McElrath, Honda

15. Christian Craig, Yamaha

16. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

17. Jerry Robin, Yamaha

18. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

19. Kevin Moranz, KTM

20. Tristan Lane, KTM

21. Justin Starling, GasGas

22. Hunter Schlosser, Honda

