Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cooper Webb wins
Cooper Webb emerged victorious in the most competitive race of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season in Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
Webb earned the holeshot in Saturday night’s race, led the first five laps, lost the lead to Ken Roczen in the early stages, and then chased Chase Sexton until the race’s last laps. The box score reveals a pass for position on Lap 23, but the two title contenders swapped the lead several times in the space of two laps before Webb was eventually victorious. After giving up seven points last week in Birmingham, Webb reclaimed three and left Seattle with a 10-point advantage.
More importantly, Webb bounced back quickly from his fourth-place finish in Birmingham, which was the third time he failed to stand on the podium this season.
Click here for a full recap of Seattle
Sexton’s night was much more adventurous. After hitting the gate earlier in the program during qualification, he got a slow start in the Main and completed Lap 1 outside the top five. He rebounded from his sixth-place start to secure a top-five position on Lap 2, was fourth on Lap 5, and was part of the lead battle by the midway stage. As Webb and Ken Roczen battled for the lead, Sexton passed them both on Lap 14 and held the advantage for nine laps. Sexton’s second-place finish relinquished valuable points, but his speed remains.
Aaron Plessinger scored his second consecutive podium and third such finish in the last four rounds. Plessinger has a four-race streak to his credit after failing to score a top-five in the first seven rounds. As fans wonder who, if anyone, can become the seventh winner of 2025, Plessinger has tossed his name into the hat.
When he took the lead from Webb on Lap 5, it appeared Roczen might ride away from the field. Webb patiently stalked one of America’s newest citizens but watched as Sexton passed both. No longer content to wait, Webb pushed Roczen wide in a corner and dropped his competitor to fifth on Lap 15. Roczen regained a position near the race’s end when Justin Cooper crashed on Lap 20.
Dylan Ferrandis was another beneficiary of Cooper’s accident. He flirted with a podium in the race’s first half before falling back to sixth. His fifth-place finish in Seattle is a season high. Ferrandis finished eighth in Detroit, Arlington, and Indianapolis.
Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:
Results
Feature Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
450 Rider Points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 11 in Seattle:
1. Cooper Webb, Yamaha *
2. Chase Sexton, KTM
3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki
5. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
7. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
8. Justin Barcia, GasGas
9. Benny Bloss, Beta
10. Justin Hill, KTM
11. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
12. Colt Nichols, Suzuki
13. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
14. Shane McElrath, Honda
15. Christian Craig, Yamaha
16. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki
17. Jerry Robin, Yamaha
18. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
19. Kevin Moranz, KTM
20. Tristan Lane, KTM
21. Justin Starling, GasGas
22. Hunter Schlosser, Honda
Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results
San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results
Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results
Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results
Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results
Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results
Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results
Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results
Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results
More SuperMotocross News
Haiden Deegan, Julien Beaumer argue in Seattle
Jordon Smith returns in Seattle
Haiden Deegan arrested for street racing
Seattle Preview
Seattle Betting Odds
What riders said after Birmingham
Max Anstie breaks leg in Birmingham qualification
Jalek Swoll renews with Factory Triumph
Christian Craig set to return in Birmingham
A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool