Haiden Deegan arrested in Walton County, Florida, for street racing, stunt driving

On Friday night, Haiden Deegan was arrested in Walton County and booked at 11:29 p.m. for violating street racing and stunt driving laws. He was released at 1:23 a.m. Saturday after posting a $1,000 cash / professional bond. The incident occurred at 9:58 p.m.

Deegan posted the booking history as an Instagram story, which disappear 24 hours after posting. Deegan apparently altered the screenshot with the notation “Certified stunt driver” and a laughing emoji.

Haiden Deegan Instagram

Deegan currently leads the Monster Energy 250 West championship by 12 points over Julien Beaumer.