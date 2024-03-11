Haiden Deegan penalized second time at Birmingham for altercation with Seth Hammaker

Two days after the Monster Energy Supercross Series race in Birmingham, Alabama, Haiden Deegan was penalized a second time during that round. Deegan was fined $1,000 for a code of conduct violation for his actions toward Seth Hammaker after the two crashed in Turn 1 of their heat.

In Heat 1, Hammaker was forced to dodge to the right when Daxton Bennick slowed for the turn. As he did so, Deegan was turning into the corner and the two made contact, sending Hammaker to the ground and wedging his bike in the back fender of Deegan’s.

Deegan remained upright but was forced to dismount to separate the two bikes and he was seen pointing at Hammaker as that rider came to reclaim his bike.

“Bennick cut off the gas earlier than I thought and I had a bunch of speed coming into that first corner and obviously Deegan had a good run in that corner and he was coming around to get to the inside,” Hammaker said in the post race news conference. “When you’re going that fast and you try to put on the brakes and someone’s rear tire, there’s not much you can do. There’s nothing I would have done different.”

Once the bikes were separated, Deegan pushed Hammaker’s Kawasaki to the ground before remounting his Yamaha.

In this week’s Title 24 podcast, Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto discussed the incident with multiple angles analyzed.

Deegan finished the race in 17th, well outside a transfer position of ninth or better. Hammaker’s bike could have continued, but he chose to ride back to the pits to make repairs for the best possible performance in the Last Chance Qualifier. Hammaker won that race and advanced to the Main; Deegan finished second in the LCQ.

After the Heat, Deegan approached Hammaker’s hauler in the pits, pointing and yelling.

This is the second code of conduct penalty in 2024 after receiving one for ghost riding his bike after his first Main win in Arlington. Deegan was also warned by the American Motorcycle Association for showing his middle finger to Tom Vialle after crashing in Turn 1 at Detroit in the 250 East season opener. Deegan was not fined for either of those incidents.

“As far as him coming up into the pits, it definitely gave me motivation to keep my cool, keep my calm,” Hammaker continued. “I have a great team around me to make sure I did that and focus on what I need to focus on and that was the racing. And yeah, fired me up and wanted to put out on the track and that’s what I did.”

Deegan was also penalized in Birmingham for gaining an advantage while off course. He went off course in Turn 2 of the opening lap and failed to slow while off course. He was penalized two positions and dropped from seventh to ninth in the rundown.

On the final lap of the Main event, Deegan broadsided Coty Schock on the final lap while racing for position and sent Schock to the ground. In the crash, Schock broke his collarbone and effectively ended his 2024 season.

The AMA reserves the right to place riders on probation for habitual offenses.

