Adam Cianciarulo (450s), Jeremy Martin (250s) return to race at Daytona Supercross

Adam Cianciarulo in the 450 division and Jeremy Martin in 250s will return to racing this week on one of the toughest courses they will face during the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season. Both riders turned laps in Friday’s Press Day and remarked how difficult the track is likely to be on Saturday. Of course, that is always the case with this hybridized track containing elements of Supercross and Motocross.

Cianciarulo chose to sit out four rounds of competition after San Diego to give his hand time to heal. He broke a bone in the season opener in Anaheim but was able to ride the next two weeks because muddy conditions in the next two rounds slowed speeds and took some of the pressure off his hand.

With a lot of moisture in the air Friday and a 30 percent of rain Saturday, Cianciarulo noted how much the track broke down in two brief Friday Media Day sessions.

Martin sustained concussion-like systems after a hard fall in his heat in Detroit. He failed to line up for that Main and considered returning last week in Arlington but chose to wait until Daytona.

For Martin, choosing to return at Daytona is partly because of the style of this track. Martin’s family operates the course in Millville, Minnesota that annually hosts Pro Motocross races.

Does his Motocross experience give him an advantage?

“I’d like to say that it does,” Martin told NBC Sports. “But this is the top level of the sport and I know everyone is going to be tough.”

After shaking off the cobwebs on Friday, Martin was cautiously optimistic about his chances in Saturday’s race.

“Success for me is getting two good starts,” Martin said. “If I can do that, I will have a good day.”

More SuperMotocross News

Daytona by the Numbers

Power Rankings after Arlington

Max Sanford top run remainder of 2024 SX season

Austin Forkner suffers spine and scapula injuries | Provides emotional update

Cooper Webb wins in Arlington after Jett Lawrence crashes

Christian Craig out of Arlington with elbow injury

Two Texans return in Texas: Ty Masterpool and Grant Harlan

Freestyle Motocross rider, Jayo Archer dies

Manufacturers contribute more than $10 million in MX contingency

Jett Lawrence on Eli Tomac | Tomac on Lawrence (August 2023)

