Austin Forkner suffers spine and scapula injuries in Arlington crash

Austin Forkner suffered a spine and scapula injury in a crash in Round 7 of the Supercross series according to a post on Monser Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Race Team’s Instagram page. A timeline for his return has not yet been announced. This is Forkner’s fourth major injury in the past four seasons.

Forkner entered Arlington with the red plate signifying his position as the points’ leader after he was able to avoid a major pileup on Lap 1 of the 250 SX East division. Forkner dominated that round by winning his heat and leading all 20 laps of the Main. Forkner won his heat in Arlington as well and led the first 16 laps of the Main until lost control after jumping off a tabletop. Landing awkwardly, he was ejected from his bike and landed hard on a concrete path on the side of the track.

Timeline of Injuries

September 2023: Knee injury ahead of Chicagoland

January 2023: Full-thickness ACL tear and broken hand

2022: Re-injures collarbone in Arlington

2021: Broken collarbone in Houston

For Forkner, this has become all-too familiar. Last year Forkner crashed on Lap 1 of the 250 SX West opener in Anaheim and missed the entire season. He returned midway through the Pro Motocross season and earned enough points to qualify for the Last Chance Qualifiers in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship but lasted only one round before re-injuring his knee.

In 2022, Forkner was involved in a scary crash in Arlington when he and Jett Lawrence collided mid-air over a massive jump. As Forkner and Lawrence challenged for third, Forkner completed the pass just before the finish line jump. Lawrence kept the pressure on and when he clipped a Tuff Blox at the top of the jump, his bike was pushed to the right - and into Forkner, plunging that rider to the ground.

Forkner’s collarbone had previously been injured in a crash in the third race of the 2021 that sidelined him for the remainder of that season and this accident tore the screw loose.

The last season Forkner completed healthy, he finished third in the points in 2020 after winning four races and finishing second twice.

