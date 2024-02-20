 Skip navigation
Supercross: Grant Harlan returns from injury for hometown race in Arlington

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 20, 2024 11:26 AM

After missing the first six rounds of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season to injury, Grant Harlan will return to action 40 miles from his hometown of Justin, Texas to race in Round 7 at Arlington riding with the Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha team.

Harlan has been recovering from an injury suffered in the 2023 Motocross of Nations riding for Guam. In a qualification race, Harlan crashed when he landed on another bike and broke his pelvis. The fracture did not require surgery but came with a lengthy recovery that required him to refrain from bearing weight on the injured area for three months.

In his rookie season in the 450SX division last year, Harlan ended the season strong with top-10 finishes in his last two attempts, including a career-best ninth in Denver. He carried that momentum forward with a seventh at Fox Raceway in Pala, California in the Pro Motocross kickoff and then scored three more top-10s in the next four races.

Harlan finished 10th in Pro Motocross points, qualified for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship and finished 15th there.

