Nate Thrasher, Ryder DiFrancesco injury updates

Nate Thrasher crashed hard in Heat 2 of Round 6 of the Monster Energy Supercross race at State Farm Stadium but expects to be back on his Yamaha when the 250 West series returns in Seattle on March 23. Thrasher was leading his heat when he landed short on a jump and was ejected from his bike.

A replay of his crash is also available in Thrasher’s Instagram post.

“Glendale was going good until it wasn’t,” Thrasher reported on Instagram. “As you probably saw in my heat, I had a pretty gnarly crash and was transported to a local hospital. Thankfully, I will be ok and leaving with just a bone bruise and concussion. Going to get some rest then back to work!

“Thanks to my team and everyone who supports me! See you in Seattle.”

With an off week followed by four rounds with the 250 East riders in competition, Thrasher has six weeks to heal.

“Although Thrasher struggled a bit during the day in the hard-packed conditions and qualified eighth, he came out swinging in the heat race and grabbed the holeshot with his teammate in tow,” the Yamaha Star Racing team said in a release. “Unfortunately, a couple of laps into the race, the Tennessee rider had a big crash in the rhythm section, ultimately drawing out the red flag.

“Thrasher did not line up for the main event and was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. He sought further evaluation at a local hospital and has a concussion and will undergo the concussion protocol.”

Thrasher finished poorly in the first two rounds with a 21st-place finish in Anaheim 1 and an 18th at San Francisco. He entered Glendale eight in the standings, but with the injury, Thrasher failed to make the Main and now sits 11th.

Ryder DiFrancesco finished fifth in his heat at Glendale. He was running sixth on Lap 7 of the 16-lap Main when he crashed and was carted off by the medical crew.

“Bummed on how my night ended in Glendale,” DiFrancesco said on Instagram. “I was making my way through the pack and came up short in a rhythm. Glad we get a couple weeks off to recover. Thank you team Troy Lee Designs.”

DiFrancesco finished 22nd in the Main and now sits 14th in the standings.

DiFrancesco crash ultimately impacted the finish of the race. The incident forced Levi Kitchen, running second at the time, to slow precipitously for a red cross flag condition. While avoiding the crash, Jordon Smith veered off course to avoid jumping into the back of Kitchen.

The slowdown also allowed eventual race winner RJ Hampshire to amass an unassailable lead.

More SuperMotocross News

Jett Lawrence on racing Eli Tomac

Eli Tomac discusses Jett Lawrence

Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire win in Glendale

In-race Updates from Glendale

Power Rankings after Detroit

Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023 for Austin Forkner

Jett Lawrence is SX first repeat 2024 winner with dominant Detroit

Triumph Motorcycles to debut in the heart of American Motors

Adam Cianciarulo out on week-to-week basis

Detroit by the Numbers

Aaron Plessinger returns triumphantly to Detroit

