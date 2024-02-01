2024 Supercross Round 5, Detroit by the numbers: Cooper Webb gains sole possession of 10th on wins list

It will keep being the top storyline of the week until there is a repeat winner: Parity is the guiding force of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season. Through two dry rounds and two muddy rounds, there have been eight different winners in the 450 and 250 West division combined - and with the 250 East riders taking over this week at Ford Field in Detroit, it is guaranteed that the 250 division will keep their streak alive.

The question remains if someone other than Jett Lawrence (winner of Round 1 in Anaheim), Chase Sexton (Round 2 / San Francisco), Aaron Plessinger (Round 3 / San Diego) or Cooper Webb (Round 4 / Anaheim 2) will win in Detroit. Those four riders occupy the top four points’ positions so the next likely candidates to keep the 450 streak alive are Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen.

According to Clinton Fowler at WeWentFast.com, this is the fifth time in Supercross history we have witnessed four winners in the first four rounds. Notably, two of these previous occasions came in the three previous seasons with Roczen, Tomac, Anderson and Sexton winning in 2022, which was preceded by Justin Barcia, Tomac, Webb and Roczen in 2021.

We have not yet seen five winners in the first five weeks.

Tomac is the most likely candidate to keep the steak alive. He already has multiple wins at Ford Field, settling in at four. Tomac won three of the last four races at this venue and stood on the third step of the podium last year.

With one each, Sexton (2022) and Anderson (2016) are the other active riders with a win at Ford Field.

Webb’s victory last week came without a win in any of the three features making up the Triple Crown. He finished second in the first two races and fifth in the finale. That is only the second time in the history of this format that an overall winner emerged without taking an individual moto. The other time was two years ago when Tomac finished 3-2-2 in Arlington, Texas.

With his win, Webb broke out of a tie with Roczen for 10th in all-time wins. Roczen will be looking to keep the streak of parity alive and regain the tie.

Only 10 points separate the top five in Supercross points currently, which is the tightest margin in history.

Even with five unique winners to start the 250 season, there is still a way to go to achieve that record. In the combined East and West divisions, there were seven unique winners to start 1993 and 2000.

With the focus shifting to 250 East, it’s time to see if Haiden Deegan can keep his momentum from his inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship title. That could be enough to give him his first SX win in his 11th start.

Previous Detroit Winners

450s

2023: Chase Sexton, (followed by Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac)

2022: Eli Tomac (Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia)

2019: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Chad Reed)

2017: Eli Tomac (Marvin Musquin, Ryan Dungey)

2016: Jason Anderson (Marvin Musquin, Ryan Dungey)

250s

2023: Hunter Lawrence (Nate Thrasher, Haiden Deegan)

2022: Jett Lawrence (Cameron McAdoo, Pierce Brown)

2019: Austin Forkner (Jordon Smith, Chase Sexton)

2017: Jordon Smith (Joey Savatgy, Adam Cianciarulo)

2016: Malcolm Stewart (Aaron Plessinger, Shane McElrath)

