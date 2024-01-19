2024 Supercross Round 3, San Diego by the numbers: Eli Tomac is only entrant with multiple wins

After back-to-back races in baseball stadiums, the Monster Energy Supercross Series heads to Snapdragon Stadium, home to the San Diego State University Aztecs football team.

Chad Reed has the most wins at this venue with six in 19 starts, but Jeremy McGrath has a better winning percentage. His five wins in 11 starts gives him an average of .455, slightly better than James Stewart with three wins in seven starts (.429).

Eli Tomac is the defending winner of this race and the only active rider with more than one win. Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton have one apiece.

San Diego has held one of the earliest rounds of Supercross since the mid-1980s, which makes this a critical weekend with rider sporting a critical advantage. Two racers, Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger, have early momentum with a pair of top-fives, but there is still time to garner make up ground. Midrange finishes have been shared among the most likely title contenders.

The first two rounds of 2024 have been filled with parity, according to Clinton Fowler at WeWentFast.com. There have been four different fastest qualifiers, last chance qualifier winners, and a different A-Main winner in each division. All eight previous heats have also been won by different riders. In the 450 class, none of the heat riders went on to score the feature victory. In the 250 class, Jordon Smith is the only rider to have won both a heat and a main.

Sexton reclaimed the red plate last week with his victory and a poor showing by Jett Lawrence. Seven points may not seem like much, and with 15 rounds remaining it’s really not, but this is the widest margin since Anderson’s 2018 championship season. Anderson led Roczen that year on the back of a second-place finish and victory in the first two races.

Sexton has finished third and first in the first two rounds, which makes him the only rider in 2024 to sweep the podium.

While Jett Lawrence’s rookie win in the season opener was the first time a rider did so in his first ever start, five other rookies have won the opener. Last week after finishing ninth in his second race, Lawrence gained the unwanted distinction of have the worst follow-up. In 2014, Roczen finished sixth in second race.

Previous San Francisco Winners

450s

2023: Eli Tomac

2022: Chase Sexton

2020: Cooper Webb

2019: Eli Tomac

2018: Jason Anderson

250s

2023: Jett Lawrence

2022: Michael Mosiman

2020: Dyland Ferrandis

2019: Adam Cianciarulo

2018: Justin Hill

By The Numbers

San Francisco

