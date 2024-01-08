Supercross 2024: Results and points after season opener in Anaheim

Jett Lawrence is determined to rewrite the record books.

After becoming the first rookie in history to sweep the Pro Motocross championship last year, he set another historical first in the Monster Energy Supercross series by becoming the first rider to win in his first 450 start. That is something that was not done by Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart or Jeremy McGrath, who holds the current record for the most wins in this series at 72.

In light of how he ran Saturday night and his propensity to stay healthy during his young and already storied career, he could be looking to overtake McGrath in a very short period of time. Lawrence seems as unstoppable now as he did in Motocross.

It was not a perfect day for Lawrence, but it was close. After setting the fastest time in Free Practice, he led both qualification sessions. Lawrence’s only bobble came in his heat when he was forced to give up the lead to Cooper Webb. In the post-race press conference, he said his suspension was too stiff, but once he softened it, he led the main event flag-to-flag, leading all 20 laps of the race.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

Jason Anderson kept Lawrence honest in the opening laps. He settled into second-place early and did not allow Lawrence to gain a massive advantage, but midway through the race when he was challenged for the runner-up spot by Webb, the two lost contact with the leader. Anderson briefly gave up the position on Lap 16, but only allowed Webb to hold if for a few yards before reclaiming his role of “best in class”. Anderson finished more than seven seconds behind Lawrence.

Webb pressed too hard in the late stages of the race and crashed on an off-camber jump, handing third to the reigning champion Chase Sexton. After making the switch from Honda to KTM this year, Sexton was pleased by the bike’s performance and believes the learning curve will not be overly steep.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Feld Entertainment / Align Media - Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb battled throughout the 450 Main.

Seven seconds behind Sexton and 20 behind the leader, Aaron Plessinger put his name in the title-hunt hat with a fourth-place finish. He missed three of the last four rounds of 2023 but came back to finish second in the season finale at Salt Lake City, which gives him back-to-back top-fives in the series.

Dylan Ferrandis made his transition to Phoenix Racing Honda complete with a fifth-place finish.

Webb recovered from his fall to finish sixth.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was that Hunter Lawrence failed to advance into the Main after getting involved in a crash in his heat and finishing fifth in the Last Chance Qualifier. He starts 2024 with zero points and a big hill to climb.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Feld Entertainment / Align Media - Julien Beaumer led the first lap of the 250 Main in his first try.

Both 250 divisions are wide open this year with the Lawrence Brothers advancing into 450s. Hunter Lawrence won the 250 East title; his brother Jett won in 250 West. The riders will jostle for position all season to see who can dominate now.

The 250 West riders have four races to establish rhythm and RJ Hampshire has the greatest momentum to start. He followed rookie Julien Beaumer for one trip around the track and then took the lead on Lap 2, which he held until the finish.

Jordon Smith kept Hampshire in sight but never seriously pressured his ex-training mate and finished a little more than three seconds behind.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Behind them, Levi Kitchen and Jo Shimoda battled for the final podium position on the final lap but Kitchen had a much easier time during the 15-lap race. He started third and stayed there for much of the night.

Shimoda could not say the same thing. After struggling in his heat, he got a bad start in the Main and crossed under the flag 10th on Lap 1. Shimoda methodically worked his way forward, cracking the top five on Lap 12 and getting one more spot on the final lap to finish fourth.

Click here for 250 Overall results | Rider Points

Maximus Vohland rounded out the top five to give the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki brigade two riders at the front of the field.

After leading the opening lap, Beaumer narrowly missed getting a top-five in his first pro 250 start, but he made certain the other riders will not take him for granted with his early race success.

2023 Results

Round 17: Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence win

Round 16: Sexton, RJ Hampshire win

Round 15: Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win

Round 14: Justin Barcia, Max Anstie win

Round 13: Sexton, H Lawrence win

Round 12: Eli Tomac, J Lawrence win

Round 11: Tomac bounces back with sixth win

Round 10: Chace Sexton wins, penalized

Round 9: Ken Roczen wins

Round 8: Tomac wins 7th Daytona

Round 7: Cooper Webb wins second race

Race 6: Tomac, J Lawrence win

Race 5: Webb, H Lawrence win

Race 4: Tomac, H Lawrence win

Race 3: Sexton, Levi Kitchen win

Race 2: Tomac, J Lawrence win

Round 1: Tomac, J Lawrence win

