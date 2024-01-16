Supercross 2024: Results and points after Round 2 in San Francisco

In a muddy race at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, Chase Sexton became to first rider to beat Jett Lawrence twice in the 450 division. With this victory, he reclaimed the red plate and establishes himself as one of the contenders for the 2024 championship.

At both Anaheim Sexton overcame a modest showing in his heat race, finishing only sixth in the 20-rider field. In San Francisco, he was second in his heat to Jorge Prado, who made his second of three starts before returning to Spain. Sexton easily had the most momentum of the day but while the points are the same in every race, mud races don’t necessarily prove how strong riders will be on a clear track.

Eli Tomac rebounded from a disappointing showing in Anaheim to finish second. In this case, the mud podium may actually have answered a few questions regarding Tomac’s health going forward. During his career, he has not been immune to slow starts. Along with a poor showing by Jett Lawrence in San Francisco, Tomac climbed to third and is only three points behind the inaugural SuperMotocross Champion.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

Ken Roczen was a distant third, but points don’t get taken away for the size of the deficit. Finishing 27 seconds behind Sexton, he was undoubtedly happy simple to finish at all, just like all the other riders in the field.

Riding for Rick Ware Racing, Shane McElrath earned his first top-five since finishing fifth last year at Denver, which was his only top-five of the 2023 season. He was fourth.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Aaron Plessinger rounded out the top-five in fifth and is the only rider to join Sexton with a sweep of the top five. He was fourth last week in Anaheim and now sits fourth in the standings.

It was an uncharacteristically bad day for Jett Lawrence, who struggled in both his heat (fifth) and the race. He finished ninth in the Main Event and lost the red plate to Sexton by seven points. That is not something his fans need to be concerned with, because he can make up the deficit in short order if he is capable of finishing ahead of Sexton each week.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Jordon Smith followed up his second-place finish last week in Anaheim with a victory in San Francisco. As in the 450 division, the red plate will move this week after a rough showing for RJ Hampshire, who finished ninth in the mud. Smith now has a five-point advantage over Levi Kitchen.

Kitchen joins Smith as the only two riders to score podiums in both early rounds. He finished third in Anaheim and second in San Francisco. There is only one position left to improve.

Garrett Marchbanks showed why he was so excited to return to the 250 division by earning his first podium since Orlando in February 2021 - the year races were run in pods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

To earn that podium, he had to ride with his elbows out and get around teammate Phil Nicoletti, who finished eight seconds behind Marchbanks in fourth. Afterward, Nicoletti said that if he had to be beaten by anyone, he was glad it was his teammate.

Carson Mumford rounded out the top five in fifth. With a 10th-place finish last week in Anaheim, he settled into fifth in the points standings with two races remaining in the current West Coast stint.

Click here for 250 Overall results | Rider Points

Hampshire simply couldn’t get going in the mud. After winning last week in Anaheim, he faded to ninth in San Francisco and dropped to third in the points, nine behind Smith.

Jo Shimoda needs to make up some ground. He struggled in his heat at Anaheim but rebounded to finish fourth in the Main. He had a miserable day in San Francisco and marked as the first rider out in 22nd. He is now a distant 13th in the points standings on a bike that one a 250 divisional championship last year.

2024 Results

Round 1: Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire win

More SuperMotocross News

Chase Sexton leads start to finish in SFO, breaks Jett Lawrence dominance

Women’s Pro Motocross returns with eight rounds in 2024

Injury report ahead of SX Round 2: Walsh, Turner and Karnow out

Supercross Round 2 by the numbers

Selling the sport: The importance of personality in SX

Results and Points from Supercross Round 1

Jett Lawrence dominates Anaheim SX

Will Christien is excited about new West Coast SX start times

Leigh Diffey: The Man in the Middle

Justin Barcia finds the fine line

