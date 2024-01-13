Women’s Pro Motocross returns with eight rounds in 2024

MX Sports, the parent company of Pro Motocross, along with the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) announced the Women’s Professional Motocross Championship (WMX) will return in 2024 with an eight-race schedule.

The WMX will provide female racers an opportunity to compete in a separate series from Pro Motocross and the Monster Energy Supercross series. It is being led by Rich Jarvis, father of former WMX Champion, Jordan Jarvis.

“With the growing number of female athletes participating in the AMA Amateur Motocross events, we feel that it is time to bring back professional women’s racing,” said MX Sports Director, Tim Cotter in a release. “Together with the AMA, America’s Premier Motocross organizers and key members of the women’s racing community, we have developed a schedule that will showcase the best women athletes in the world at some of America’s top amateur events.

“We look forward to seeing the best female athletes compete against one another to see who will be crowned the 2024 WMX Champion.”

The 2024 season will begin as part of Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway, March 4, 2024, two days after Round 8 of the Supercross schedule on a track designed by Ricky Carmichael.

Two Texas rounds in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Wortham and Alvord follow later in March.

The series then heads to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, June 16 on Father’s Day weekend and Ironman MX Park in Crawfordsville, Indiana in August. These two rounds will be companions to Pro Motocross series events on those tracks.

The final three rounds will held in Millington, Michigan (September 2), Seward, Pennsylvania (September 29) and Ponca City, Oklahoma (October 6).

2024 WMX Schedule



Round Date Event Location 1 March 4 Ricky Carmichael Daytona SX Daytona Beach, FL 2 March 6-10 Freestone Spring Championship Wortham, TX 3 March 12-16 Spring a Ding Ding Alvord, TX 4 June 16 High Point National Mt. Morris, PA 5 August 25 Ironman National Crawfordsville, IN 6 August 30-September 2 Baja Brawl Millington, MI 7 September 28-29 Pastrana Pro Challenge Seward, PA 8 October 3-6 Motoplayground Race Ponca City, OK

