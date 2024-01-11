 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Injury report ahead of Supercross Round 2: Dylan Walsh, Lux Turner and Logan Karnow out for now

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 11, 2024 01:14 PM

Three riders, Dylan Walsh (lacerated intestine), Lux Turner (hip) and Logan Karnow (broken leg), suffered injuries in the Monster Energy Supercross (SX) season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will not line up for Round 2 at Oracle Stadium in San Fransico. Walsh and Turner were competing in the 250 division; Karnow was on a 450.

Walsh was the first to fall. He crashed hard in Qualification 2 and was not able to return to the race. Walsh was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a lacerated intestine, underwent surgery and is on the road to recovery. Walsh will miss the first half of the 250 West schedule, but the team hopes to have him back toward the end of the season.

Max Sanford will ride in relief for Walsh until his return.

Making his first 250 SX start, Lux Turner qualified for the main event, but crashed near the end of the race, bringing out a long red cross flag in a rhythm section.

“Well rookie debut was a fun one until it wasn’t,” Turner posted on Instagram. “In the Main Event I ended up having a crash that would result in me fracturing my left side of my hip and possible fracture to my pelvis. ... I’m pretty bummed but this is part of the sport and stuff happens. I’ll learn from this mistake and be back stronger.”

Logan Karnow was involved in the Turn 1 crash of Heat 1 that also felled Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence. Sexton recovered to finish sixth in that race and advance to the main. Lawrence’s Honda was damaged and he failed to advance, finishing 17th as the last rider on the lead lap. Lawrence would go on to have a bad start in the Last Chance Qualifier and miss the main event.

The Turn 1 incident was triggered when Vince Friese and Lawrence made contact near the front of the pack and in the incident, Karnow suffered a broken leg. Friese stayed up and finished eighth in that race.

Additionally, Nate Thrasher crashed in the 250 Main and hurt his shoulder but expects to line up in San Francisco.

Other Injury News

450s

Marvin Musquin to miss entire 2024 Supercross season

More SuperMotocross News

Supercross Round 2 by the numbers
Selling the sport: The importance of personality in SX
Results and Points from Supercross Round 1
Jett Lawrence dominates Anaheim SX
Will Christien is excited about new West Coast SX start times
Leigh Diffey: The Man in the Middle
Justin Barcia finds the fine line
Dylan Ferrandis has nothing to prove
Jalek Swoll, Evan Ferry and Joey Savatgy named to Triumph in 2024
Chance Hymas finally gets to try on Honda’s big shoes