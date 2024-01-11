Injury report ahead of Supercross Round 2: Dylan Walsh, Lux Turner and Logan Karnow out for now

Three riders, Dylan Walsh (lacerated intestine), Lux Turner (hip) and Logan Karnow (broken leg), suffered injuries in the Monster Energy Supercross (SX) season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will not line up for Round 2 at Oracle Stadium in San Fransico. Walsh and Turner were competing in the 250 division; Karnow was on a 450.

Walsh was the first to fall. He crashed hard in Qualification 2 and was not able to return to the race. Walsh was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a lacerated intestine, underwent surgery and is on the road to recovery. Walsh will miss the first half of the 250 West schedule, but the team hopes to have him back toward the end of the season.

Max Sanford will ride in relief for Walsh until his return.

Making his first 250 SX start, Lux Turner qualified for the main event, but crashed near the end of the race, bringing out a long red cross flag in a rhythm section.

“Well rookie debut was a fun one until it wasn’t,” Turner posted on Instagram. “In the Main Event I ended up having a crash that would result in me fracturing my left side of my hip and possible fracture to my pelvis. ... I’m pretty bummed but this is part of the sport and stuff happens. I’ll learn from this mistake and be back stronger.”

Logan Karnow was involved in the Turn 1 crash of Heat 1 that also felled Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence. Sexton recovered to finish sixth in that race and advance to the main. Lawrence’s Honda was damaged and he failed to advance, finishing 17th as the last rider on the lead lap. Lawrence would go on to have a bad start in the Last Chance Qualifier and miss the main event.

The Turn 1 incident was triggered when Vince Friese and Lawrence made contact near the front of the pack and in the incident, Karnow suffered a broken leg. Friese stayed up and finished eighth in that race.

Additionally, Nate Thrasher crashed in the 250 Main and hurt his shoulder but expects to line up in San Francisco.

Other Injury News

450s

Marvin Musquin to miss entire 2024 Supercross season

