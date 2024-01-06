Another historical first for Jett Lawrence, winning his first Supercross race as a rookie

ANAHEIM- California: Jett Lawrence set history last year by being the first rookie to score a perfect season in Pro Motocross on a 450. He set a record again by becoming the first rookie to win his first Monster Energy Supercross race in his first attempt.

“The nerves were just through the roof,” Lawrence told NBC Sports’ Will Christien from the top spot of the podium. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. It was going through my mind who was actually here. We’ve kind of made it in some ways just being here. It’s awesome to race these guys.”

Lawrence set the fastest time in practice and was also the quickest qualifier, but he failed to win his heat when Cooper Webb muscled him out of the way on Lap 1 and led flag to-flag.

Lawrence rarely repeats a weakness and did not allow anyone to get close to him in the Main event. After taking the holeshot, he led Jason Anderson for the duration and won by more than seven seconds.

For most of the race, the fiercest battle was for second as Anderson and Webb battled to see who would challenge Lawrence. With time running off the clock, Webb mistimed a jump on an off-camber turn, planted his front wheel and endoed. He remounted but fell to sixth at the finish.

Anderson maintained second with Chase Sexton moving up to the final podium spot.

Aaron Plessinger in fourth and Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the top five.

In the 250 West division, RJ Hampshire rode patiently in the opening laps. He stalked early leaders Julien Beaumer, (making his first 250 Supercross start), and Levi Kitchen.

When those two riders bobbled, Hampshire pounced and grabbed the lead, which he held through the checkered flag to become the first winner of the 2024 season.

Jordon Smith also found his way around the early leaders and finished second ahead of Kitchen, who took the final podium position.

After falling in his heat and getting a slow start in the Main, Jo Shimoda clawed his way through the field to finish fourth on a bike that won last year’s 250 divisional championship.

Maximus Vohland rounded out the top five.

Beaumer spent most of the night in the top three and seemed destined to get a rookie podium, but he jumped off track in the closing laps and fell to sixth.

The theme of the heats was overcoming adversity. While Smith, Maximus Vohland, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb won the heats, three major riders had to bounce back from early crashes.

Shimoda in 250 West Heat 1, Kitchen in Race 2 and Sexton in 450 Heat 1 had to bounce back from early problems to get into the top nine and advance directly to the main. Hunter Lawrence in Heat 1 was not as lucky and he will need to come through the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). Lawrence had a bad start in the 450 LCQ and could only advance to fourth at the checkers. He will have to wait until San Francisco in Round 2 to make his 450 debut.

In 450 Heat 2, Jett also had trouble, but it came late in the race and cost only one position from second to third.

