Jett and Hunter Lawrence launch VIP Supercross program with personal access

Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence will provide direct access during 16 rounds of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Series with a unique and in-depth Fan Zone experience. The program has been developed in partnership with Feld Motor Sports, Inc., the parent company of Supercross. For a fee, fans will have direct access to the riders during Friday and Saturday activities.

In 2023 Jett and Hunter Lawrence combined to win five of the seven championships offered in the SuperMotocross World Championship, including a historic perfect season for Jett in the Pro Motocross series. Fans will now have the opportunity to go behind the scenes and spend time in the pits to interact with these riders during practice and on race day.

This will be the first time a program of this sort has been offered for a Supercross athlete.

The Lawrences are not only putting their names on the line, but they have also put their own money into the program having bought the hauler that will welcome the fans and a storage container for merchandise.

The Friday experience is named, “Lounge with the Lawrences”. Fans will have the chance to spend time with the brothers in a personal setting, have unique photo opportunities, get the chance to as direct questions and purchase limited editions of specialty merchandise. Fifty slots will be available for purchase at $750 per weekend.

The Saturday experience is named “Rev Up with the Lawrences”, and fans will get to spend time with the brothers as they race head-to-head in the premiere series fulltime for the first time in their careers. A special Lawrence Factory Fan Zone will be allocated to this experience. Here, fans get to see what actually goes into creating a successful race weekend. Twenty slots will be available on Saturday at $2,000 per weekend.

“It’s not about getting to know us more, because I think they know us fairly well,” Jett told NBC Sports. “But it’s kind of getting more like a friendly kind of relationship, not so much of a back standpoint looking in, so they feel more a part of it a bit, like getting in with the Lawrences, part of the Lawrences VIP.”

Jett equated it to the types of fan experiences in the NFL that become a special part of the weekend festivities. And in this way, it continues to grow their brand in a sport that is already saturated with awesome fan availability.

Jett moved up to the 450 class for the 2023 outdoor season and the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship. Hunter follows him into the 450 division when the series begins January 6, 2024 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Hunter drew a comparison to Formula 1 and MotoGP experiences.

“Every time you go into an F1 paddock, you go into a MotoGP paddock, there’s always one certain hospitality or one area that seems to draw the attention, has an aura about it,” Hunter told NBC. “And it seems you always can’t help but think, man, like, what’s going on over there? I’d love to be in there.

“It’s no secret, we can’t get around to all the fans, and we can’t guarantee a certain fan to see them on race day. It’s our work, it’s our job, and we’re so busy. This way at least it gives us a limited amount of numbers to guarantee we get to give that fan that interaction they want and spend a bit of time with them. They get some cool stuff that comes with the experience and just gives them that vibe and what we think is going to be the best race day experience available.”

“The Lawrence Factory Fan Zone is a place for our supporters to get the full race day experience at a VIP level,” Hunter said in a press release. “It will be the best place to hang out and experience Supercross in the most fun way possible, the Lawrence way. We look forward to meeting everyone at the races.”

These VIP experiences are available for purchase at FeldExperiences.com.

Fan experiences are not available for Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway.

