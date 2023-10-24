Enzo Lopes joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2024

Enzo Lopes will join Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in 2024 to race in the 250 Supercross division.

“I am super excited to join the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for 2024,” Lopes said in a press release. “Growing up in Brazil, it has always been my dream to represent a factory team, and to make that a reality with the best makes me eager to work even harder. I’ve been training with Swanie (Gareth Swanepoel) and the team for a couple of days now, and it has been awesome.

“I know I have what it takes to win, and with the right team and program around me, the sky is the limit.”

Still seeking his first podium, Lopes came close three times last year with fourth-place finishes at San Diego, Seattle and Denver. Another pair of top-fives during the season contributed to his fourth-place standing in the 250 SX West division last year.

In 2024 Lopes, 24, will compete in his seventh season as a professional 250 rider. Primarily racing in the stadium series, he’s finished top five in the points three times.

Lopes will join teammates Haiden Deegan, Nate Thrasher, Jordon Smith, Stilez Robertson, Nick Romano and Daxton Bennick. The team has not yet announced which riders will compete in the East or West divisions.

Yamaha Star Racing won the 2023 250 SuperMotocross World Championship with Deegan.

More Contract News

Antonio Cairoli debuts Ducati motocross bike

Jo Shimoda joins Honda HRC

Guillem Farres joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Levi Kitchen joins Kawasaki for two-year deal

Chase Seton joins KTM for 2024 and beyond

Fredrik Noren renews with Madd Parts Kawasaki

Casey Cochran joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Ken Roczen re-signs with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki

Ryder DiFrancesco joins Troy Lee Designs GasGas team

Joey Savatgy signs with Triumph

