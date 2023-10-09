Chase Sexton joins KTM Red Bull for 2024 and beyond

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross champion will take his No. 1 plate to a new team in 2024 as Red Bull KTM officially announced Chase Sexton will join them in a multi-year deal. The length of his contract was not released.

Riding with Honda HRC last year, the same manufacturer with which he’s raced his entire professional career, Sexton won six main events in Supercross in route to his first championship. He won the first round of the SuperMotocross World Championship race at zMax Dragway and finished third in the standings after crashing in the Los Angeles Coliseum finale.

Red Bull KTM

“I’m extremely excited to join the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing organization,” Sexton said in a press release. “Not only is the equipment top-notch, but the team personnel and their drive to win is, too. From the first time I walked in those doors, Roger [De Coster], Ian [Harrison], the team, and the entire KTM company have been nothing but accommodating. I think we have a bright future together and I’m eager to get to work.”

Sexton advanced to the 450 series in the 2020 Pro Motocross season and finished fifth in the standings. Prior to last year’s championship, his best performance in Supercross netted a sixth-place standing in the 2022 championship battle.

“Our goal with Chase from the onset is to make him feel welcomed and truly at home with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team,” Harrison said. “During these early days, we are working toward preparing a great race package for both Chase and the team to build from. I really think that we can deliver the full factory support system that he longs for and deserves, and I also feel strongly that Chase will continue to elevate the team and our riders to a stronger position. We look forward to being in the fight in 2024 and thank him for trusting in us.”

Sexton joins Aaron Plessinger on the team and Marvin Musquin, who missed most of the 2023 season to injury/ Sexton replaces Cooper Webb who moved from KTM to the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team at the start of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

