Chase Sexton snaps Jett Lawrence winning streak with zMax Dragway sweep

CONCORD, North Carolina - It turns out Jett Lawrence can be beaten. After sweeping both motos of 11 round of the Pro Motocross season, Lawrence struggled in the SuperMotocross Playoff Round 1 while Chase Sexton fittingly swept both motos at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina to pad his points’ lead in the million dollar championship.

“I think I proved my point today,” Sexton said after the race.

Ken Roczen led much of Moto 2 before finishing third in both motos to claim second overall.

With a second in the first race and fourth in the second, Dylan Ferrandis took the final spot on the box.

As for Lawrence, he not only failed in his bid to keep a 22-race winning streak alive, he finished fourth overall.

Anticipation for the SMX Playoffs was high. So was uncertainty as riders needed to make their best guess as to how best to setup their bikes. As the reigning Monster Energy Supercross champion, Sexton hoped and believed a stadium setup would be best despite the fact that the track was more than three times longer than a standard course in that series. He was right, but still needed to deliver the victory.

A strong start in the first race and a solid one in Moto 2 put him in position to capitalize on the first mistakes made by Lawrence in four months since he moved up to the 450 class.

Returning to SuperMotocross for the first time since High Point and only the second time since the end of the Supercross season, it did not take long to knock the rust off Roczen. Before the race, he acknowledged that Lawrence had momentum, but insisted the Pro Motocross champion would not be the only competition.

Sexton entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed with the 25 points that accompanied that honor. He added 25 points to his tally and looks to duplicate Lawrence’s feat of scoring the maximum amount available.

Despite a disappointing round for Lawrence, he climbed to the second position in the standings, tied with Aaron Plessinger at 38 points. Plessinger finished sixth overall with a 5-6.

Jo Shimoda backed up his 1-1 at Ironman to grab the advantage in the 250 class and claim a piece of the SuperMotocross points’ lead. In the playoff opener, he finished fourth in the first race and was surprised to learn at the top of the podium that his Moto 2 win gave him the overall victory.

Shimoda is tied with Haiden Deegan for the most points at 42, but has the tiebreaker with his win. Equally important, he has momentum on his side after winning three of the last four races in the past two rounds.

French rider Tom Vialle finished third in the first race and second in Moto 2 to claim second overall and give the podium an even more international feel.

Haiden Deegan won the first moto and then had a poor start to the second race before finishing fifth in the second race to take the final spot on the box.

Austin Forkner was the top finishing rider advancing from the Last Chance Qualifier and it appeared he might challenge for a top five overall. He finished respectably in sixth in Race 1 despite having a bad gate pick, but when he was given a better starting position based on that result, he got a terrible start and then crashed while trying to make up the ground.