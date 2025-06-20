 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

20250618_WGA_WJ_Round2_Trevor-Gitschewski_0033.jpg
In battle of tour pros’ sons, Gutschewski beats Kuchar for Western Junior title
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Jeeno Thitikul makes nearly 200 feet of putts to lead KPMG Women’s PGA
Syndication: Desert Sun
Soren Kjeldsen, Ricardo Gonzalez share lead in PGA Tour Champions major at Firestone

Top Clips

jeeno_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
rory_site.jpg
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

20250618_WGA_WJ_Round2_Trevor-Gitschewski_0033.jpg
In battle of tour pros’ sons, Gutschewski beats Kuchar for Western Junior title
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Jeeno Thitikul makes nearly 200 feet of putts to lead KPMG Women’s PGA
Syndication: Desert Sun
Soren Kjeldsen, Ricardo Gonzalez share lead in PGA Tour Champions major at Firestone

Top Clips

jeeno_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
rory_site.jpg
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda liking position after even-par first round

June 19, 2025 08:46 PM
Nelly Korda says she didn't give herself the best looks in the opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, but she likes where she's at. Watch her highlights before she and Golf Central break down her round.
Up Next
rory_site.jpg
3:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
Now Playing
scottie_site.jpg
6:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
1:32
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
3:13
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
Now Playing
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
13:27
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brookehenderson_250618.jpg
6:11
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
3:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
7:49
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
Now Playing
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
7:11
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_justinray_250618.jpg
8:13
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rolappchallenges_250618.jpg
04:54
Biggest challenges Rolapp may face as PGA Tour CEO
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_golf_gc_paulknopp_250617.jpg
03:58
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women’s purse
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_stacylewis_250617.jpg
07:26
Lewis: KPMG has been a huge part of my golf career
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_newinski_250617.jpg
02:51
How KPMG is ‘bringing excellence’ to women’s golf
nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
08:01
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
07:38
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
nbc_golf_gc_savaricasreportreax_250617.jpg
08:48
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
nbc_golf_gc_nordqvistinterview_250617.jpg
06:05
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
nbc_golf_gc_linngrantinterview_250617.jpg
08:27
Grant is ‘finding peace with game’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_rolappintv_250617.jpg
03:25
Rolapp drawn to Tour’s strength, growth potential
nbc_golf_gc_sagstromintv_250616.jpg
07:10
Sagström focused on KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gc_holtintv_250616.jpg
08:31
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
bengriffinaon.jpg
36
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_golf_gt_oakmontpresident_250616.jpg
07:22
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_roryseg_250616.jpg
06:24
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
nbc_golf_brandelseg_250616.jpg
12:01
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_250616.jpg
06:09
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
nbc_golf_heroshot_250616.jpg
02:08
Inside Spaun’s heroics to win the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gcpodschefflervsfield_250611.jpg
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
02:35
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
rory_site.jpg
06:07
Rory in trouble at Oakmont barring driving fix
nbc_golf_gc_tlewusopenhit_250608.jpg
04:00
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
nbc_golf_gc_foxsounddeskreax_250608.jpg
04:10
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
04:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerhighlights_250607.jpg
03:44
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
02:55
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
06:56
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_gc_championshl_250606.jpg
01:53
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1

Latest Clips

jeeno_mpx.jpg
03:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgakpmgrd1_250619.jpg
13:47
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_yoshida_250619.jpg
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
burrowmailbag.jpg
12:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
10:33
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
03:48
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution
nbc_pft_pftpm_shedeursandersspeeding_250619.jpg
05:58
Why Sanders’ speeding ticket adds more pressure
nbc_pft_pftpm_lakersforsale_250619.jpg
05:50
What Lakers sale says about NFL team value
nelly.jpg
01:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
nbc_pft_pftpm_jairealexander_250619.jpg
06:12
Why Ravens signing CB Alexander ‘can’t hurt’ Lamar
kondraft.jpg
02:00
Knueppel +230 ‘a big mover’ to be drafted No. 4
nbc_bte_mercuryliberty_250619.jpg
01:56
Liberty at -11.5 is ‘rich price’ vs. Mercury
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250619.jpg
17:32
‘Everyone’s fighting’ over CFP expansion
nbc_horse_goldcup_250619.jpg
06:32
Trawlerman outlasts the field to the Gold Cup
nbc_horse_charlesdarwinnorfolk_250619.jpg
01:57
Charles Darwin powers to Norfolk Stakes victory
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
01:05
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?