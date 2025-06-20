 Skip navigation
Soren Kjeldsen, Ricardo Gonzalez share lead in PGA Tour Champions major at Firestone
PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round
Scottie Scheffler hits a perfect shot and plenty of great ones in 62 at Travelers Championship
Day 4 - Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo
Coco Gauff loses in Berlin in first match since French Open title, turns attention to Wimbledon

Jeeno Thitikul makes nearly 200 feet of putts to lead KPMG Women’s PGA

  
Published June 19, 2025 08:48 PM
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
June 19, 2025 12:47 PM
After an errant second shot on the par-5 eighth hole, Nelly Korda capitalizes with a fantastic pitch shot to set up her birdie putt at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

FRISCO, Texas — Jenno Thitikul walked off the fifth green after a double bogey in the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship reminding herself to stay patient and that some missed shots are going to happen.

“Majors, you’re going to miss anyway,” said Thitikul, who’s No. 2 in the women’s world ranking. “A way to bounce back, it’s more important.”

Thitikul certainly found a way to do that on a hot and windy Thursday, finishing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke lead over Minjee Lee (69). Haeran Ryu, Rio Takeda and Somi Lee all shot 70.

That only hole over par for Thitikul was followed by a par before she made five birdies in a six-hole stretch, with a 60-footer on the par-3 eighth hole in the middle of three in a row.

“My putter went really well,” said the 22-year-old from Thailand, who is seeking her first major title. “In the front nine we had a lot of breeze going, and more than the back nine, but like (made) putts 7, 8, 9, which boosts the confidence up making the turn to the back nine.”

Thitikul, who lives in the Dallas area, needed only 25 putts on the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco. Her makes measured 199 1/2 feet.

Thitikul played with top-ranked Nelly Korda (72) and No. 3 Lydia Ko (75).

Korda, who reaggravated a neck injury with a shot out of the rough during a practice round Monday, opened with seven consecutive pars in a round that had two birdies and two bogeys. Ko was the only in the group to make a birdie at the 513-yard, par-5 first hole, but didn’t make another the rest of the day.

While Korda said she doesn’t feel pain hitting shots, the two-time major champion said she has pain “just with rotation” of her neck and that it is hard to get comfortable to sleep at night.

“It’s better, yeah. Getting better every day, which is nice,” she said. “Just because I injured it last year, whenever I do injure my neck it takes a little bit longer than normal. ... Just takes me like a week to kind of recover when I tweak my neck now.”

Korda opened with seven pars, including at the 317-yard, par-4 seventh hole, where she hit a 294-yard drive into a valley just short of the green. Her initial pitch from there ricocheted off the edge of the green and rolled back down the slope to where she was. Korda hit her next shot to 2 feet.

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Battling neck injury, Nelly Korda opens KPMG Women’s PGA in even par
Nelly Korda shot an even-par 72 in the opening round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Thursday, three days after the world’s top-ranked player reaggravated a neck injury during a practice round.

That fifth hole for Thitkul started with a drive out of bounds and a penalty. Her birdie streak began with a nearly 18-footer at No. 7 before the long one at the eighth. She rolled in a 35-foot birdie at No. 17, and just missed making another one more than twice that long on the 434-yard, par-4 18th.

Two-time major winner Lee, a 29-year-old Australian, hasn’t won since 2023. She opened Thursday with a bogey and finished with two bogeys over the last three holes. In between, she made seven birdies.

“I feel like they were pretty soft bogeys. ... Well, on 16, that was a bit soft and obviously the first hole is a par 5. I should be making birdie or par at the least,” Lee said. “Obviously there will be bogeys, but I think for me, I just try to stay patient. If I make a bogey I just try it back it up with something better than that. Can’t get ahead of yourself, especially in this kind of weather. I think it’s more just the heat that’s draining your focus.”

Lee bogeyed the 425-yard 12th hole, where she drove into thick rough to the right and from there went into the left rough. She saved par at the par-3 13th by blasting from a bunker to 5 1/2 feet and had consecutive birdies to get to 5 under — the lowest by anyone in the first round. Then came her late bogeys, missing a 7-foot par on the 16th and hitting her approach on the 18th into a bunker.