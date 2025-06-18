World Endurance Championship announces 2026 schedule

The FIA World Endurance Championship has announced its 2026 schedule, which will be made up of the same venues as in 2025.

Capitalizing on the momentum of 750,000 fans that attended events in these eight rounds, there was little reason to alter the schedule, which will begin with Round 1 in Qatar, March 26 - 28, 2026.

The 2026 calendar comprises five regions: Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.

“We are pleased to present our 2026 FIA WEC calendar, which reflects the series’ success by building upon a winning formula and format,” said Frédéric Lequien, CEO, FIA World Endurance Championship in a news release. “All eight events have established themselves as firm favourites amongst competitors and fans. Every circuit offers its own unique characteristics and challenges – and invariably brings out the best from our incredible drivers, cars and teams. We look forward to continuing to put on a thrilling show all around the world!

The highlight of the schedule will continue to be the 24 Hours of Le Mans, June 10 - 14.

Four six-hour races will be held at Imola (April 17 - 19), Spa-Francorchamps (May 7 - 9), Sao Paulo (July 10 - 12), and Mount Fuji, Japan (September 25 - 27).

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, returns to the schedule on September 4 - 6 for the Lone Star Le Mans.

WEC will conclude their season with an eight-hour race in Bahrain, November 5 - 7.

“After a period of expansion, including the addition of an eighth round in 2024, the FIA World Endurance Championship enters a phase of consolidation and stability with next season’s calendar,” said Richard Mille, President, FIA Endurance Commission. “The schedule continues to feature world-class circuits across key regions, striking the right balance between global exposure for manufacturers and the need to keep participation costs at a reasonable level. This stability lays a strong foundation for the continued success of the Hypercar class and supports the sustained growth of the world’s premier endurance racing series.”

2026 WEC Schedule

March 26 - 28: Qatar 1812 Kilometers (1,126 miles)

April 17 - 19: 6 Hours of Imola

May 7 - 9: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

June 10 - 14: 24 Hours of Le Mans

July 10 - 12: 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

September 4 - 6: Lone Star Le Mans

September 25 - 27: 6 Hours of Fuji

November 5 - 7: 8 Hours of Bahrain

